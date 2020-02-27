Drone Data Services Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Drone Data Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Drone Data Services Market

Drone data services involve the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the collection of digital data in various end-user industries to monitor procedures and obtain useful details through aerial survey even remotely.

The global drone data services market was worth $XX million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach $XX million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Global Drone Data Services Market – Market Dynamics

The evolution of data analytics throughout major industry verticals is one of the significant factors positively influencing the market growth of drone data services, as it increases the adoption of drones and its associated services in the field of data collection and analytics. The drone service providers are hence focusing on creating tailor-made software solutions for specific industries, coupled with the technological innovation of drones. For instance, in October 2018, Kespry Inc. announced the availability of enterprise-grade inventory management for mining and aggregates companies, with customers able to reconcile data from SAP BW®, Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne®, and ViewPoint®. The improvement in the regulatory framework, such as the update in flight regulations by FAA concerning drone flights, helps in boosting the demand for data services. The need for accurate and standardized data points is also growing, with consumers preferring the use of drones for the benefits of high scalability satellite imagery.

The risk of data breach is a top concerning factor of customers, as the collected data is highly confidential and should remain free from external modification. The threat from cyber-attacks remains at large, as foreign individuals can attempt to access the collected digital data stored on cloud-based technologies through illegal means. The safety of such public data is of paramount importance, thus hindering the widespread adoption of drone data services on a global scale. The absence of a skilled workforce and operators also act as market deterrents, coupled with constraint in endurance affecting the performance of drones.

The rising technological innovation in artificial intelligence and machine learning languages and successful integration of blockchain technology in commercial drones is expected to present new opportunities for business expansion to key market players.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3792303-global-drone-data-services-market-2018-2025

Global Drone Data Services Market – Segment Analysis

Global Drone Data Services Market, By End-User, 2017 (%)

Real Estate & Construction 32.78%

Agriculture 27.45%

Mining 22.31%

Others 17.46%

The global drone data services market is segmented by service type into 3D modeling & digital elevation model (DEM), mapping & surveying, photogrammetry, and others including spectral imaging and object recognition. The mapping and survey segment is leading by market share owing to the adoption of satellite imagery for accurate measurements and land survey. The drone data services have substituted the conventional systems of land measurements, as the scalability of data is higher in comparison and can directly be used for analysis.

By platform, the market is segmented into cloud-based and operator software. The market is currently dominated by the operator software such as SimActive and Drone2Map. However, the cloud-based segment is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period owing to the integration of digital technologies and the benefits of smart connectivity throughout all devices.

The drone data services market is further categorized by end-user into agriculture, construction, mining, real estate & construction and others including utility services and public safety. The real estate & construction segment is the leading segment by market share owing to the ease in the detection of energy losses in buildings, which can then be used to carry out real-time analysis and diagnostics. The agriculture segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the application of drone data services to analyze plant health, crop yield, and associated soil nutrition patterns.

Global Drone Data Services Market – Geographical Analysis

Global Drone Data Services Market, By Geography, 2017 (%)

North America 32.45%

Europe 24.89%

Asia-Pacific 19.76%

South America 15.45%

RoW 7.45%

The global drone data services market is segmented geographically by region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is the leading region by market share owing to the widespread adoption of drones for data collection and analysis, and expansion of business opportunities in the region by the development of innovative technological solutions. The companies are focusing on collaborations and joint ventures to expand the product portfolio. For instance, in May 2018, U.S.-based Airbus Aerial and DroneBase announced a partnership that delivers the world’s first multi-source data service solution for aerial imagery and data from a single provider.

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3792303-global-drone-data-services-market-2018-2025

Global Drone Data Services Market –Competitive Analysis

The market scenario and competitiveness is highly intense, with all major companies focused on strengthening its market position through mergers & acquisitions. The key market players include SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Delair-Tech SAS, Parrot SA, Kespry Inc., 3D Robotics, Inc., and PrecisionHawk Inc. For instance, in July 2018, Scotland-based Global Energy Group and Sky-Futures announced a strategic partnership to offer an end-to-end UAV inspection services to a wide range of industries including Oil & Gas, Renewables (Onshore / Offshore Wind), and Utilities. In September 2018, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. completed its acquisition of substantially all the assets of Agribotix, LLC, with Agribotix’s advanced imaging and data technology set to enhance AgEagle’s service offering and expand its business reach.

Key Takeaways

The mapping & survey segment is leading by market share owing to the adoption of satellite imagery for accurate measurements and land survey, with highly scalable data directly be used for data analysis.

North America is the leading geographical segment owing to the widespread adoption of drones for data collection and analysis, and expansion of business opportunities in the region by the development of innovative technological solutions.

The companies are looking to expand the product portfolio by forming strategic partnerships and collaborations. For instance, in August 2018, Komatsu America Corp. and Propeller Aero Inc. formed a partnership to boost the efficiency of construction job sites using Smart Construction initiative, a range of integrated hardware and software products designed to offer an end-to-end workflow for each phase of construction.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Competitive Scenario, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Drone Data Services Market is segmented by type into 3D modeling & digital elevation model (DEM), mapping & surveying, photogrammetry, and others. By application, the global Drone Data Services market is segmented into cloud-based and operator software. The market is further categorized by end-user into agriculture, construction, mining, real estate & construction and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Why Purchase the Report?

Visualize the composition of the Drone Data Services market across each indication, regarding type and treatment options, highlighting the vital commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Drone Data Services market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Drone Data Services market – level 4/5 segmentation.

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

Product mapping in excel for the principal products of all major market players

Target Audience:

Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

Service Providers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

Chapter 2 Global Drone Data Services Market– Trends

2.1 Key Trends & Developments

Chapter 3 Global Drone Data Services Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Restraints

3.2. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

3.2.1. Buyers Power

3.2.2. Suppliers Power

3.2.3. Industry Competition

3.2.4. Threat of new entrants

3.2.5. Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 4 Global Drone Data Services Market- Product Analysis

4.1. By Service Type

4.1.1. 3D Modeling & Digital Elevation Model (DEM)

4.1.2. Mapping & Surveying

4.1.3. Photogrammetry

4.1.4. Others

4.2. By Platform

4.2.1. Cloud-Based

4.2.2. Operator Software

4.3. By End-User

4.3.1. Agriculture

4.3.2. Mining

4.3.3. Real Estate & Construction

4.3.4. Others

Chapter 5 Global Drone Data Services Market- Geographical Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. U.S.

5.1.2. Canada

5.1.3. Mexico

5.2. South America

5.2.1. Brazil

5.2.2. Argentina

5.2.3. Rest of South America

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Germany

5.3.2. United Kingdom

5.3.3. France

5.3.4. Rest of Europe

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.1. China

5.4.2. India

5.4.3. Japan

5.4.4. Australia

5.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5. RoW

Chapter 6 Global Drone Data Services Market- Competitive Landscape

6.1. Competitive scenario

6.2. Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

6.3. Product Benchmarking

Chapter 7 Global Drone Data Services Market- Company Profiles

7.1. 3D Robotics, Inc.

7.2. Agribotix LLC

7.3. Autodesk, Inc.

7.4. Delair-Tech SAS

7.5. Kespry Inc.

7.6. Parrot SA

7.7. PrecisionHawk Inc.

7.8. Sentera, LLC

7.9. Skycatch, Inc.

7.10. SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Chapter 8 Global Drone Data Services Market- Appendix

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)