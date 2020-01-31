Driving Innovation: What Makes a New Vision Guided Tenodesis Devices Market “Better”?

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Tenodesis Devices Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Tenodesis means to reattach tendon or surgical fixation of a tendon. Usually, a tendon is transferred from its initial point to the new origin in order to restore muscle balance to a joint, to restore lost functions or increase active power to joint motion. Tenodesis is a procedure to attached end of the tendon to bone. Tenodesis are especially common in these areas tennis elbow, rotator cuff tendon of a shoulder, patellar tendon, gluteal tendons, Achilles tendon. Biceps Tenodesis is most common Tenodesis. During the procedure, the surgeon cuts the attachment of the biceps tendon to the labrum and then reattached it to the humerus bone. By performing a biceps tenodesis, the pressure is thereby removed from the biceps tendon in the shoulder and a portion of biceps tendon can then be surgically removed. A Biceps Tenodesis procedure is most often performed in patients over the age of 40.During a biceps tenodesis surgery procedure, a surgeon inserts a special type of screw or anchoring device into upper part of the humerus bone. The surgeon then clips off the end of a long head of the biceps and sews the remaining portion of tendon onto the screw or anchoring device so that it’s reattached to humerus instead of glenoid.

The global tenodesis devices Market is expected to witness a favorable growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, technological advancements in tenodesis surgical fixation. Increasing tenodesis surgeries in the field of sports due to high overuse of body in swimming, cricket, tennis and other sports also contribute to tenodesis devices market. Moreover, increasing government investments in the field of life sciences is further contributing to the growth of the global tenodesis devices Market. Geriatric population is also a factor which contributes to the growth of global tenodesis devices market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/11971

The global tenodesis devices Market is segmented on basis of procedure type, injury type, and end user:

Segmentation by Procedure Type Arthroscopic biceps tendon repair Open biceps tendon repair Mini-open biceps tendon repair

Segmentation by Injury Type Rotator cuff tears Superior labrum anterior posterior tears Impingement syndrome and capsular injuries

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory surgical centers



Risk factors for tearing a biceps include age, overuse of the shoulder in sports require repeated arm motion, Corticosteroids, smoking. Corticosteroids drugs used for many medical conditions including joint ache have been linked to risk of the biceps tear. Tenodesis can be performed for the treatment of a number of conditions that involve the biceps tendon, including rupture of the long head of the biceps, superior labrum anterior to posterior tears, biceps tendonitis, and biceps tendinosis. Tenodesis producers can be performed with the help of arthroscopy or open surgical procedure. Screws are used for tendon repairs or reconstruction. Screw systems are eliminated transosseous tunnel drilling and graft tensioning.

Regionally, the global tenodesis devices Market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to high adoption of advanced products and increasing minimally invasive surgeries in the region. However, the Tenodesis Devices Market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global Tenodesis Devices Market are Arthrex, Inc., DePuy Mitek Inc, CONMED Corporation (Linvatec Corporation), Regeneration Technologies, Inc., LifeNet Health, Stryker, Tissue Regenix Group, Synthasome Inc., Parcus Medical, LLC, MedShape,Inc., Osiris Therapeutics,Inc., Rotation Medical Inc, Smith & Nephew Ltd, Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation(MTF), Verocel.Inc, Artelon, Tissue banks, Zimmer Biomet, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Synthasome Inc., Medtronic, AllosourceCeterix Orthopaedics, Wright Medical Group and others.

These players are highly focused on providing novel beads based DNA extraction and purification kits for rapid and reliable isolation of DNA, which is set to further stimulate the growth of the global Tenodesis Devices Market. For instance, in March 2017, Roche introduced the MagNA Pure 24 System for the extraction and purification of nucleic acids. This is an advanced instrument that is designed to extract nucleic acids from a range of human samples through a single reagent kit. Likewise, in March 2013, Aurora Biomed launched the VERSA 10 Nucleic Acid Purification Workstation. It is one of the smallest automated liquid handling workstation in the market that helps researchers to conduct large projects in limited space. Thus, innovation is set to drive the demand for automated magnetic bead-based nucleic acid instruments.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Tenodesis Devices Market Segments

Tenodesis Devices Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Tenodesis Devices Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Tenodesis Devices Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Semi-automated Magnetic Bead-based Kits Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size recent industry trends

Key competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/11971

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected] marketresearchreports.biz