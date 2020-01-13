Driving Innovation: What Makes a New Vision Guided Projector Integrated Smartphone Market “Better”?

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Projector Integrated Smartphone Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

The smartphones are one of the most used interactive portable devices today, since, these devices provide a large number of applications such as capturing pictures and videos, making notes and storing data, and playing games, among others anytime and anywhere. The smartphone devices provide benefits such as easy mode of communication, mobility and productivity, which plays a crucial role in the corporate sector since it helps the companies to convey important information easily. Increasing penetration of smartphones across the globe is generating the demand for novel devices that can be integrated with advanced technologies to cater consumer needs. One such device is projector integrated smartphone, which is a smartphone with an embedded Pico projector. Smartphones are one of the readily available now, and integration of projectors increases its interactivity. Projectors have been widely used across various sectors including education, business operations, and others. Today, a vast number of people travel across the countries for meetings or delivering lectures to a group of people, and they carry large set of information in the form of presentations and PDFs along with them to deliver their information in a well-organized manner. In order to easily and efficiently convey this information, these end-users have started to use the projector integrated smartphones devices that allow them to carry their mini projector anytime and anywhere. The projector integrated smartphones are lightweight, compact and thin as compared to the traditional projectors. The device can ease the process of education, presentation, and large displays without carrying large projectors.

Vendors in the market are continually developing latest devices by maximizing their creativity to have an active presence in the highly competitive market. Integration of projector into smartphones in order to turn the smartphones into an interactive gaming console and high investment in research and development are significant trends in the projector integrated smartphone market.

Projector Integrated Smartphone Market: Drivers and Restraints

The projector integrated smartphone helps the users to enhance the usage of many applications by providing new interactive techniques. Applications such as maps, web browsing, document viewing, picture browsing and video playing that require high-resolution display are driving the adoption of projector integrated smartphone devices in the market. These devices also provide simplicity in use, high speed and reduced ambiguity in reading data, which is further fueling the growth of the projector integrated smartphone market.

The fast draining of battery due to the integration of projectors in smartphones and the high cost of integrated devices are some of the factors hindering the growth of projector integrated smartphone market. Also, these devices has low brightness while displaying the content thus making it inconvenient to use within a large group of people.

Projector Integrated Smartphone Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Operating System:

Android

iOS

Ohers

Segmentation based on End Users:

Education

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Energy

Retail

Transportation

Others

Projector Integrated Smartphone Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the projector integrated smartphone market are Texas Instruments Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., 3M, Nokia Corporation, Logic Wireless, LLC, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, Akyumen Technologies Corporation, Allview Holdings Pty Ltd., Wireless Mobi Solution, Inc., and LG Electronics Inc.

Recently, Wireless Mobi Solution, Inc., announced the launch of a Movi Smartphone embedded Pico projector. This smartphone is embedded with a laser and high definition Pico projector through which users can utilize numerous surfaces as an additional screen to share digital content.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global projector integrated smartphone market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for projector integrated smartphone as majority of projector integrated smartphone vendors such as Texas Instruments Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., are based in North America. The market is expected to grow in China and SEA and Others of APAC region due to the presence of other market vendors such as Samsung Electronics Co., and LG Electronics Inc. in the region.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

