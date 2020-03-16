Driving Innovation: What Makes a New Vision Guided Endometriosis Treatment Market “Better”?

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Endometriosis Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Endometriosis is a painful chronic condition, where the tissues outlining the uterus from outside (usually found in the ovaries, fallopian tubes and ligaments supporting the uterus) rupture and lead to internal bleeding and inflammation. This can cause pain, infertility, scar tissue formation, adhesions, and bowel problems. Symptoms of endometriosis include pain before and during periods, pain with sex, infertility, fatigue, painful urination during periods, painful bowel movements during periods and other gastrointestinal upsets such as diarrhea, constipation, nausea. Although the actual cause for endometriosis is unknown, several theories indicate it could be caused due to hormonal problems, abnormal tissue growth and exposure to toxic chemicals such as dioxin. Endometriosis Association of U.S. has estimated that close to seven million females of reproductive age group suffer from the disorder only in North America. The actual number could be much larger as many patient refrain from opting for treatments. In less developed economies, the indication is still virgin signaling a green field opportunity for drug manufacturers.

Edometriosis is the number one cause of infertility in the U.S. With an incidence rate of over 10% in 2016, the economic cost of endometriosis is staggering. In this regard, World Endometriosis Research Foundation (WERF) has conducted and published a prospective study of the direct and indirect costs associated with endometriosis in women over 10 different countries. The study notes that average cost of treatment per woman per year is around US$ 12,000 and overall cost of this health hazard is approximately US$ 85 Bn per year, assuming an incidence rate of 10% among women of reproductive age group.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13696

Endometriosis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Endometriosis is a very painful condition and often leads to infertility. In order to avoid such condition, women prefer to undergo possible treatments including surgery. In endometriosis the quality of life for patients also gets severely impacted, which provokes them to take up treatment as soon as possible. Increasing awareness for the disease, growing population of females in reproductive age group and availability of better symptom control medications are factors fuelling core research and direct disease management.

Restraints of the market include the large time framework required to diagnose the disease. Researchers have noted that on an average a seven to nine year framework is required to diagnose the disease. Availability of trial subjects based on phases of disease progression often gets blocked. There are no non-invasive diagnostic tests available for endometriosis. While an integrative treatment plan could suit a patient suffering from endometriosis at large, there are not many physicians, who recognize the benefits of such plans in most parts of the world. As such the treatment for this disease is a largely under-served domain.

Endometriosis Treatment Market: Segmentation

Global Endometriosis Treatment Market has been segmented on the basis of, end user and Region.

Based on the drug type, the endometriosis treatment market is segmented into the following:

Gonadotropins Releasing Hormone agonists (GRH)

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Progestin

Oral contraceptive pills

Based on the treatment type, the global endometriosis treatment market is segmented into the following:

Pain management

Hormonal Therapies

Based on the distribution channel, the endometriosis treatment market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drugstores

E-commerce

Mail Order Pharmacies

Others

Endometriosis Treatment Market: Global Overview

Endometriosis Treatment Market is expected to witness significant changes due to vast opportunities remaining. However, if the length of diagnostic regimen is shortened, the rate of treatment uptake is expected to witness an uphill trend. The developed markets are expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue generation in comparison with developing markets. Awareness levels being low in the less developed countries, this indication majorly leads to infertility and other things. The market once established with new treatments, is expected to witness stable growth rates in the initial years followed by dynamic rates in later years.

Endometriosis Treatment Market: Region-Wise Outlook

North America region is expected to witness faster revenue growth in comparison with markets in other regions. The reasons for the same are higher disability losses, higher treatment costs and large population of patients of reproductive age suffering from endometriosis. Higher awareness levels among physicians and frequent publication of results of upcoming treatments tend to create a positive sentiment in the region, which is absent in other regions such as Middle East and Africa and Asia. Considerable research efforts towards development of novel drugs, non-hormonal treatments and innovative minimally invasive treatment regimens are factors expected to aid the revenue growth of the market over the forecast years.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13696

Endometriosis Treatment Market: Key Players

Few key players in the global endometriosis treatment market are Abbvie, Eli Lilly and company, Meditrina Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca Plc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Astellas Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]