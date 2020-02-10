Driving Innovation: What Makes a New Vision Guided Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Market “Better”?

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Pathogens are the leading cause of the healthcare associated infections (HAIs) which pose an ongoing and increasing challenge to the healthcare industry for clinical treatment and avoiding cross contamination of the pathogens. In 2011, a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for healthcare associated infections (HAIs), stated that about 722,000 cases of infections were recorded which resulted in around 75,000 patients died during their hospital stays.

The antimicrobial coating is considered as a powerful weapon against the healthcare associated infections. The antimicrobial coating features a highly effective viable antimicrobial coating and modifications precisely dosed and delivered right from the surface of the medical device. Antimicrobial coating targets reduction of accumulation on biomedical devices through changing interfacial characteristics.

The antimicrobial coating is advantageous to eliminate the infections and lower down the risk of deadly diseases. It also reduces the shorter hospital stays and cost associated with the treatment.

The increasing awareness about the nosocomial infections i.e. hospital-acquired bacterial and microbial infections led to the demand of the antimicrobial coated medical devices and expected to be the growth opportunity for the market.

The global antimicrobial coated medical devices market is segmented on the basis of device type and type of coating material.

On the basis of device type, the global antimicrobial coated medical devices market is segmented into:

Catheters

Surgical instruments

Implantable devices

Others

On the basis of coating material, the global antimicrobial coated medical devices market is segmented into:

Metallic coating Silver coating Copper coating Other metal coating

Non-metallic coating Polymeric coating Organic coating



The global antimicrobial coated medical devices market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period.

The increasing use of the biocompatible material in medicinal technology leads to the risk associated with their prolonged applications and bacterial colonization, biofilm formation and development of hospital-acquired infections such as nosocomial infections are the major factors boost the demand for the antimicrobial coated medical devices and drives the growth of the global antimicrobial coated medical devices market. The rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and disorders and increasing applications of antimicrobial coated medical devices are also anticipated to propel the demand for the antimicrobial coated medical devices and drives the global market. The increasing research and development activities and innovations in the antimicrobial coating process also expected to bolster the growth of the global antimicrobial coated medical devices market. The advanced medical infrastructure and facilities also expected to propel the demand for antimicrobial coated medical devices, drives the global antimicrobial coated medical devices market over a forecast period.

However, the stringent rules and regulations, unfavorable reforms for the material and process used for antimicrobial coating for medical devices is the major factor hamper the growth of the global antimicrobial coated medical devices market. The limitations for the metallic coating such as silver coating and copper coating due to the antimicrobial resistance and the high cost related to the coating process also restrict the demand for the antimicrobial coating and restrain the growth of the global antimicrobial coated medical devices market over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional presence, the global antimicrobial coated medical devices market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global antimicrobial coated medical devices market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to the awareness and increasing preference of advanced antimicrobial coated medical devices over conventional procedures for the patient safety purpose. The Europe has also contributed the moderate shares and registered a healthy growth rate to the global antimicrobial coated medical devices market followed by North America. The APEJ has become the lucrative market for antimicrobial coated medical devices and anticipated to register significant shares over the forecast period due to the increasing demand of antimicrobial coated medical devise and developing medical infrastructure in the region. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global antimicrobial coated medical devices market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period.

Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Market: Key Participants

Some of the market players in antimicrobial coated medical devices Market globally include AST products, Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., BASF SE, Bio Interaction Ltd., Royal DSM, Sciessent LLC., Specialty Coating Systems, INc., Hydromer Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Specialty Coating Systems and Biocote, PPG Industies, Inc.

