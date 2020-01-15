Driving Innovation: Global Coal Bed Methane Market Demand and Opportunities 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Coal Bed Methane Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Coalbed methane (CBM) reserves are relatively the most unexploited form of energy sources, but ones with huge potential. It is estimated that coal beds can contain nearly seven times as much natural gas as is contained in the conventional natural gas reservoirs.

Coal bed methane (CBM) is the natural gas found in most coal deposits. It is created during coalification process where plant material is converted into coal over millions of years. In addition, CBM consists of pure methane, which is a clean-burning fuel, which contains lesser impurities and require minimal processing. It is considered eco-friendly than oil, coal, or even conventional natural gas.

The reduction in methane emissions associated with conventional fuels and coal mining, lower price of CBM compared to other unconventional natural gases, and generation of direct and indirect employment in the extraction of CBM drive the growth of global CBM market. However, the large initial capital commitment for well drilling, stimulation, and water handling, and the difficulty in estimation of recoverable volumes in evaluation of CBM proposals hamper the market growth. Key market players have adopted agreement as their key strategy to widen their brand portfolios and expand their market outreach.

The global Coal Bed Methane market is valued at 9960 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 21200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coal Bed Methane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coal Bed Methane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arrow Energy Holdings Pty Ltd.

Baker Hughes

BG Group PLC.

Blue Energy Ltd.

BP PLC.

China United CoalBed Methane Corporation

Concophillips

Encana Corporation

Origin Energy Ltd.

Santos Ltd.

AGL Energy Limited

Bow Energy Ltd.

Black Diamond Energy

Dart Energy Corporation

Great Eastern Energy Corp. Ltd.

Green Dragon Gas Ltd.

Halliburton Co

Metgasco Ltd.

Reliance Power Limited

Senex Energy Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Horizontal Drilling

Hydraulic Fracturing

Proppants

Segment by Application

Industrial

Power Generation

Transportation

Commercial

Residential

