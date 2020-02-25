Driving Innovation: Delctosed Whey Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2026

The report “Delctosed Whey Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Market Outlook: Delactosed Whey

Delactosed whey is produced by separating lactose from sweet whey through concentrating and crystalizing. This is followed by spray drying. While producing delactosed whey, special efforts are made to retain functional and nutritive properties and the main content of the protein fraction. However, the applications of delactosed whey in the food industry are limited. However, rising demand for lactose-free products in the market is expected to increase the demand for delactose whey. On the other side, delactosed whey has high applications in animal feed. In terms of protein content, delactosed whey has low protein content, i.e. 26% – 33%.

Reasons for covering this Title

Free-form spur in food and beverage consumption will drive the demand for lactose-free products in the global market. Consumers are opting for allergen-free products owing to increasing awareness about the effects of allergens on human health and other related conditions. Free-form food offerings have increased manifold in the last few years, with soy-free, gluten-free, lactose-free, meat-free and dairy-free products leading the trend in recent times. The common effects of intolerance and allergy are nausea, irritation in the digestive system, diarrhea, rashes and others. Given the increasing population of lactose-intolerant people, the demand for delactosed products, such as lactose-free milk, lactose-free yogurt, delactosed whey and others, will increase in near future. The demand for delactosed whey powder will increase from the animal feed industry. Delactosed whey is used to create a supplement for cattle. In addition, the demand for delactosed whey is rising due to its lower price in comparison to other feed products.

Global Delactosed Whey Powder Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global delactosed whey market has been segmented as –

Food Industry

Animal Feed

Others

On the basis of region, the global delactosed whey market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Delactosed Whey Powder Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of delactosed whey powder market are County Milk Products Ltd., Distral Foods, B.V., F&F Group, ACE International LLP, Lacto Trade Ingredients, All American Dairy Products, Inc., The Milky Whey, Tedford Tellico Inc., Alfalfa SAS, Arion Dairy Products and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Global Delactosed Whey Market

In comparison with the global average of 65%, only 25% of the total Western European population is lactose intolerant. However, with growing awareness about lactose-intolerance and self-test kits, more and more people are self-diagnosing themselves to be lactose intolerant. This will create a large consumer base for various products, such as lactose-free milk, delactosed whey and others. Owing to this, it is expected that the companies in the business of whey powder in Western Europe and North America region will witness greater opportunities in the market of delactosed whey. Furthermore, the demand for delactosed whey in animal feed is also increasing at a robust pace.

Brief Approach to Research

Our analysis will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the delactosed whey market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the delactosed whey market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends in delactosed whey market

Detailed value chain analysis of the delactosed whey market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study of delactosed whey market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants in delactosed whey market

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants in delactosed whey market

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in delactosed whey market

