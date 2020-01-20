The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Driving Innovation: Cloud Management as a Service Market 2019 Competition News, Trends and Forecast by 2025” worldwide.

Cloud management is a collection of software and technologies designed to monitor and manage data, application and services that are residing on cloud. Cloud management tools and software ensure optimal performance, continuity and efficiency of data in a virtualized environment. A well-established cloud management solution helps any organization to achieve workflow automation and analysis of cloud computing workloads. The cloud management tools can typically manage public, private as well as hybrid cloud environment.

Enterprises around the globe are facing challenges in managing their cloud environment. As enterprise are moving towards multi-cloud environment, systems have become more complex. Complexity in the systems has increased the burden of management. In order to lighten the burden of management, various cloud management tools and solutions are present in the market that effectively control the multi cloud environment.

Cloud management as a service or CMaaS is an extended offering in the market by the service providers. Cloud management as a service has become an effective solution to address customer uncertainties and therefore maximizing return on investment (ROI) on cloud. The CMaaS helps the organization to effectively manage and control the entire infrastructure, from physical desktop, mobile devices as well as the entire resource on cloud environment. The CMaaS are designed to help the information technology (IT) provider to competently manage their customer’s cloud based application from one single platform.

In the current scenario, a typical medium size enterprise uses around three cloud applications. On an average, the management of these cloud applications takes higher number of work hours each employee per year. This means that majority of cost per IT department annually is spent on cloud management. This in turn is a lot of time for managing and monitoring cloud applications. Therefore the service providers are offering ‘as a service’ solution which will drastically reduce the complexity and will act as an aid in time management of cloud environment.

Companies are deploying CMaaS to manage the infrastructure efficiently. For instance, GreenPages Technology solutions Inc. deployed its own CMaaS that provides alert monitoring across the company’s IT environment through a single and unified pane-of-glass portal. One of the notable results that the company witnessed after deploying CMaaS is time effectiveness. The company’s IT team no longer has to spend time on determining the validity of alerts.

The cloud management as a service market is driven by growing need to efficiently manage complex cloud environment among organizations, specifically among small and medium size enterprises. Organizations around the world are shifting towards cloud based solutions. Moreover, companies are strongly adopting hybrid cloud model. As per the research studies, majority of the businesses around the globe utilize some form of cloud services. Bulk of them store some or nearly all the sensitive data in public cloud. The aforementioned factors clearly show the strength of cloud solutions and their adoption. The cloud services’ adoption will therefore require its management which will in turn boost the cloud management as a service market.

The cloud management as a service market can be divided on the basis of enterprise type and geography. On the basis of enterprise size, the cloud management as a service market can be sub-categorized as large enterprises, medium enterprise and small enterprises. On the basis of geography, the cloud management as a service market can be sub-categorized as Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa and North America.

Key Players in the cloud management as a service market include, GreenPages, LLC., cloudhelix, Cognosys, Managed IT Services, SkyKick and New Signature.

