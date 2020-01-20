Driving Innovation: AS-Interface Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “AS-Interface Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

AS-Interface stands for actuator sensor interface. An AS-Interface is a networking solution which is used in PLC, DCS, and PC-based automation systems.It is a master slave system where a single AS-Interface where a single AS-Interface master is used to exchange I/O data with up to 62 to AS-Interface slave devices.The main purpose of AS-Interface is to connect I/O devices such as actuators, sensors, rotary encoders, push buttons, and analog inputs and outputs using a single 2-conductor cable. An AS-Interface serves as an alternative to hard wiring of field devices. It used as a partner network for networks such as Profibus, DeviceNet, and industrial Ethernet. AS-Interface is used to link connection to a higher level controller system with other devices, which enables a smooth flow of data given to the slaves. It enables effective monitoring, controlling, and execution of the manufacturing process. Applications of AS-Interface is extended to automation applications, conveyor control, process control valves, bottling plants, electrical distribution systems, elevators, packaging machines, airport baggage carousels, and bottling lines.

Demand for AS-Interface technology is high since it addresses the lowest level of a control system architecture.The recent trend in the semiconductor and electronic devices market is to replace simple sensors and actuators with AS-Interface sensors and actuators. AS-Interface replaces the wires that link a controller with sensors and actuators. It serves as a single cabling system which is fast, easy to wire, and easy to operate. Using AS-Interface is cost effective as it replaces the vast number of wires in networks of industrial and automation sites. The use of AS-Interface offers cost saving of around 15% to 20% over the other bus systems which use traditional cabling methods. AS-Interface devices offer enhanced operation and reduced life cycle costs. Demand for AS-Interface devices is high since it helps to improve the product quality by offering better performance and less downtime.

Demand for AS-Interface is also influenced by the rising demand in its end-use applications. Its application and demand in process automation industry is expected to soar in future. Growing demand in industrial automation is another major driver promoting the growth of the AS-Interface market. Fourth Industry Revolution (FIR) is also a major growth driver for the AS-Interface market. FIR has led to the fusion of physical and cyber systems. The integration of physical and cyber systems in industrial manufacturing industries enables increased profitability, higher efficiency, predictive maintenance of machines, and greater safety. Demand for safety in industrial manufacturing and automation industries drives the need to introduce safety instrument systems. Hence, demand for AS-Interface systems is expected to be high compared to the conventional wired equipment and systems.

The AS-Interface market is segmented on the basis of component, application, industry, and region. The component segment is further segmented as AS-Interface cable, AS-Interface slave, AS-Interface gateway, and AS-Interface power supply. On the basis of application, the AS-Interface market is segmented as building automation, material handling, drive control and others. The AS-Interface market by industry is segmented as pharmaceutical, automotive, metal and mining, food and beverages, chemicals, oil & gas, and water and waste water treatment plants. On the basis of geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The report also provides country level analysis for each of the segments. The U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, Africa, Brazil, and Argentina are the countries included in the market study of AS-Interface.

Some of the key players in the AS-Interface market include Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH, Baumer Electric AG, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Siemens AG, Valmet Corporation, ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., IFM Electronic GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, and Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Ltd.

