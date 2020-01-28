Driverless Vehicles Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Driverless Vehicles – Transportation industries of all types soon to acquire driverless technology

Summary

There are many technologies and ideas throughout the world which are exciting in their potential but whose effects are mainly pipedreams that we never get to see in the flesh or will not quite realize their full potential. However, in the world of tech there is currently a wave of industries that have a real chance to change our world forever and they are likely to be realized within the next decade. These industries are inextricably linked and serve to augment the capabilities of each other, meaning that the rate of change is likely to snowball. From artificial intelligence, through to the space industry the rate of technological advancements in the last few years has been dramatic and this report examines and speculates on what is coming in the next decade for driverless vehicle technology and what the effects might be.

Key Questions Answered :

– How might driverless technology be implemented?

– Who is investing in the technology?

– How far away are we from workable solutions?

Scope :

– Discovers just how driverless vehicle tech is developing and what types of transport are effected.

– Examines how far down the road we are with driverless ships, cars and planes.

– Looks at how beneficial this might be for the future and whether there are any problems with implementing driverless technology

– Driverless technology is most frequently linked with cars, most notably the development of Google cars. Yet the industrial application of innovative technology has much more immediate scope to change the speed at which certain industries are capable of operating.

– Historically critics have accused the shipping industry of being conservative and unwilling to embrace reform, but the specter of ocean going vessels traversing the world’s seas without a crew is believed to be technologically possible. Companies such as Rolls-Royce promote the commercial possibilities, stating they will be realized by 2035.

– Serious investment is being ploughed into the industry to develop technology to a degree in which a fully autonomous ship is capable of navigating the busiest shipping lanes in the world – the English Channel, for example. Many sensory technologies are already present in other industries – radars, high definition cameras, thermal imaging and versions of LiDAR.

