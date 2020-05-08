Driveline Market to Reach US$ 63.32 Billion by 2025 – Dominated by Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Productions in Europe and South East Asia

New study on driveline market dominated by increasing demand for the electric and hybrid vehicle and advancement in driveline technologies such as E-CVT and E-axle.

The driveline market for electric and hybrid vehicles is projected to grow from USD 18.14 billion in 2017 to USD 63.32 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.92% CAGR. The market is projected to rise due to key reasons such as increasing demand for the electric and hybrid vehicle and advancement in driveline technologies such as E-CVT and E-axle. North America is estimated to be the second largest market during forecast period.

Report covers the driveline market for electric and hybrid vehicles. It is broadly segmented by region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), architecture type (series driveline, parallel driveline, power split driveline, and EV driveline), power electronics (inverter, converter, and power control unit), final drive (differential and E-axle), transmission (automatic transmission, dual clutch transmission, and E-CVT), motor output (45–100kW, 101–250kW, and >250kW), drive type (FWD, RWD, and AWD), and vehicle type (BEV, HEV, and PHEV).

Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles, By Vehicle Type

1 Introduction

2 Hybrid Vehicles (HEV)

3 Plug-In Electric Hybrid (PHEV)

4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

The study segments the driveline market for the electric and hybrid vehicle by architecture type. HEV market is projected to have the largest market share owing to its huge acceptance from customers across the globe. The parallel architecture for hybrid vehicle was estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to its benefits such as better efficiency and less complexity.

Motor performance is measured by its output, which is known as traction output. Motor output varies from 12 kW to more than 250kW, depending on the vehicle specification. The motor which generates output in between 45kW and 100kW is generally used in small electric and hybrid cars. These types of electric and hybrid cars have the largest market in Asia Oceania region due to its cost-effectiveness. China

Asia Oceania and North America are estimated to dominate the driveline market for the electric and hybrid vehicle during the forecast period. While Asia Oceania is estimated to be the fastest growing as well as the largest market, North America is estimated to be the second largest market during the forecast period. The high cost of hybrid and electric vehicles is a major challenge for OEMs.

Key Target Audience

Hybrid driveline Manufacturers or Suppliers

Electric driveline Manufacturers or Suppliers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Raw Material Suppliers for Hybrid System Manufacturers

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Hybrid Systems/Components

Regional Automobile Associations

Component Manufacturers of Hybrid Systems/Components

Technological advancement in the field of electric and hybrid drivelines such as regenerative braking, automatic start-stop, E-axle, and E-CVT are the major driving forces for the electric and hybrid driveline. The choice of technology varies for a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), or Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Governments of various countries in Asia Oceania offer incentives to increase the adoption of green technologies, which is expected to drive the demand for electric and hybrid driveline systems. The Chinese government is providing acquisition tax and excise tax exemption (depending on engine displacement and price) (USD 5,100 to USD 8,700). Going forward, the increasing trend of electrification and hybridization will increase the demand for electric and hybrid drivelines in North America.