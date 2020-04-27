Drinking Water System Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2019-2025 | 3M Selecto Pentair Canature Brita

Direct drinking water system is a municipal tap water advanced treatment after purification through special process, then through ozone blend to seal in the container and do not contain any additives, again through ultraviolet sterilizing water quality meet the national drinking water standard, and then through the use of variable frequency pump food-grade independent pipe directly to each drinking points, reassuring the use of high quality and can directly drinkable water.

Rising demand from European region is a major driver for the growth of the Drinking Water System market.

In 2018, the global Drinking Water System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Drinking Water System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drinking Water System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M

Selecto

Pentair

Canature

Brita

BWT

Fairey

Midea

Ozner

Litree

Qinyuan

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Water Filter Core

Water Pipe Network

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Household

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Drinking Water System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Drinking Water System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drinking Water System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

