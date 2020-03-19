Drilling Waste Management Market, by Service Type, Application, and Geography – Trends and Forecast till 2025

Oil and gas drilling process generates large volume of waste which includes spent mud and drilling cuts. This waste adversely effects human health and environment. Oil and gas industry are focusing to develop a new technology which will have least impact on environment. For instance, cuttings reinjection (CRI) technology have less impact on environment and also provide oily waste disposal. The offshore and onshore operators use variety of methods to manage the drilling wastes. Drilling wastes are accounted for the second largest volume of waste generated by the E&P industry.

Market Dynamics

The drilling waste management market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe. This is mainly owing to increasing concerns related to environment and stringent government regulations. Increasing consumption of crude oil due to growing energy demand is fueling the market growth in Asia Pacific, especially in countries such as India, china, South Korea, and Indonesia. In India, the ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) plans to invest in E&P activities of shale gas on the eastern and western country’s coast. Moreover, the licensing policy and exploration of hydrocarbon approval in India is in favor of the regional players, which is expected to fuel demand for drilling waste management.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Drilling Waste Management Market, By Service Type:

Solids Control

Treatment & Disposal

Containment & Handling

Others

Global Drilling Waste Management Market, By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Global Drilling Waste Management Market, By Geography:

North America

U.S.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of drilling waste management and provides market size (US$ Billion) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2017 – 2025), considering 2016 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global drilling waste management market on the basis of the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Halliburton Co., Weatherford International Ltd., National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Xi’an Kosun Machinery Co., Ltd., Tervita Corporation, TWMA Ltd., Step Oiltools, Soli-Bond, Inc. Specialty Drilling Fluids Ltd., Soiltech as, Scomi Group BHD, Secure Energy Services, Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Ridgeline Canada, Inc., Newalta, Hebei Gn, Solids Control Co. Ltd., Imdex Limited Baker Hughes, Inc., Derrick Equipment Company, and Augean PLC

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global drilling waste management market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, oil & gas manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the drilling waste management market

Table of Contents

1. Research Objective and Assumption

o Research Objectives

o Assumptions

o Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

o Report Description

? Market Definition and Scope

o Executive Summary

? Market Snippet, By Service Type

? Market Snippet, By Application

? Market Snippet, By Region

o Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

o Market Dynamics

? Drivers

? Supply Side Drivers

? Demand Side Drivers

? Economic Drivers

? Restraints

? Market Opportunities

? Regulatory Scenario

? Industry Trend

? Epidemiology/Prevalence/Incidence

? Merger and Acquisitions

? New Product Approvals/Launch

? Promotion and Marketing Initiatives

o Cost Tier Down Analysis

Continued…

