DRIED FRUIT INGREDIENTS MARKET – PROFESSIONAL SURVEY BY BOOMING TYPES & APPLICATION REPORT 2018 AND GROWTH FORECASTS TO 2026

Dried fruits that are being used as the primary ingredient for the production of various processed foods for promoting good health and taste is popularly defined as dried fruit ingredients. Dried fruit ingredients are generally blended with other ingredients to provide nutritional value to various processed food such as breakfast cereals, desserts, baked goods, confectionary, beverages, and others.

Dried fruit ingredients are consumed in various forms such as slices and granulates, powder and whole dried fruits. Due to its exotic taste, dried fruit ingredients also find remunerative applications in the soups and ready meals, along with other processed foods. Dried fruit ingredients are a highly nutritious substance, which enables its abundant industrial and domestic application during the forecast period.

Dried Fruit Ingredients: Market Outlook

The demand for fibrous foods such as dried fruit ingredients in China and Japan is expected to increase during the latter years of the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the launch of new products with natural ingredients. In Asia Pacific, dried fruit ingredients are the most preferred flavorant.

Intensive Growth of the Organic Dried fruit ingredients Segment

Among the nature segments of the dried fruit ingredients market, the organic dried fruit ingredients segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of around 6.1%, owing to increased health awareness among consumers and increased health benefits. However, the conventional dried fruit ingredients segment had the highest market share in the year 2017, owing to its affordable prices and accessibility.

Increasing Consumer Preference for Dried Fruit Ingredients Owing to High Fiber Content

The rise in the working population has increased the unhealthy eating habits among consumers. This has resulted in an increase in the number of people with IBDs and other digestive disorders. Thus, there is an increase in a number of health concerned consumers that tend to consume food with more fiber-rich foods containing dried fruit ingredients to deal with digestive problems. Dried fruit ingredients which can help or ease the process of digestion are readily included in diets by consumers. Dried fruit ingredients are high in fiber content, and have proven to be great laxatives. With their great taste, wide application in food, along with high fiber content, dried fruit ingredients are popular, and in great demand among consumers.

Growing Demand for Dried Fruit Ingredients from Ready-to-Cook Food Manufacturers

Ready-to-cook food products are in great demand with the changing lifestyles, increased disposable income, and rise in the number of working women. Consumers prefer to have on-the-go food or easy-to-cook food products such as dried fruit ingredients in order to cope with their routine work lives. With rising health concern, there is a rise in the demand for healthier ready-to-cook food products.

Use of Dried Fruit Ingredients as Natural Sweeteners

Dried fruit ingredients contain natural sugar that is inherently healthier. Growing health concerns among consumers are surely making them look for sugar alternatives. The use of dried fruit as a replacement for sugar is definitely a growing trend. Fruit-based bars and snacks are becoming popular day by day. Products like bars and pastes are widely used. Innovative products that contain dried fruit ingredients are welcomed by consumers.

Incorporation of Dried Fruit Ingredients in Beverages for Flavor and Nutritional Content

Changing lifestyles, urbanization, and the increasing working population has made convenience foods and beverages popular. With a busy and hectic work schedule, people often tend to replace their meals with smoothies and ready-to-drink beverages. Consumers are becoming more and more conscious of the type of food product they consume in their day-to-day life. Consumers are searching for food products that can fulfill their nutritional requirements, provide health benefits and are tasty as well. Dried fruits like raisins, berries, and exotics fruits are highly nutritious and rich in fibers, vitamins, and minerals. Hence rise in number health-conscious customers have been driving the demand for dried fruit ingredient market.