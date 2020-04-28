Dried Apricots Industry Report: Overview with Product Scope, Opportunities, Top Driving Factors

Dried apricots are gaining worldwide popularity owing to their nutritional content. They contain long chain fatty acids and contain various vitamins and thus, aid in prevention of many diseases. Apricots are considered to be one of the healthiest fruits as they are rich in nutrients, such as carbohydrates, proteins, fats, fibers, vitamins and minerals. In addition, they also contain vitamin A, C, K and B complex and reasonable quantities of organic acids, such as citric acid and malic acid. Recent advancements in the food and nutrition sector have shifted the consumer preference towards nutraceutical rich food products. In stone fruits, dried apricots occupy a distinct position as they provide multiple health benefits and hold significant functional food potential. In addition, published literature appreciates the number of total flavonoids and phenolic acids in dried apricots, which add extra nutritional value and more value to it as a functional food.

Dried Apricots: Market Outlook

In the global dried fruit market, the demand for dried apricots is increasing at a moderate rate from the food, bakery and confectionaries industry. Within the food industry, the demand for dried apricots is increasing from the snacks and ready-to-cook food sector. In the global market, majority demand for dried apricots comes from North America and Europe and the Middle East and African region is the world’s largest producer of dried apricots in the global dried fruit market. According to the data from the International Nut & Dried Fruit, the countries which hold major share in the production of dried apricots are Turkey, Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Afghanistan, all together produces 86% of the total global dried apricot. Due to increase in demand for dried apricots, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for investors in near future.

Dried Apricots Market: Report Description

The report explores the global dried apricots market for the period 2018–2026. The primary objective of the report is to provide insights into key developments in the market that are consistently supporting the transformation of global businesses that are associated with dried apricots. It is very important to consider that, in an ever-wavering economy, we provide the estimated (Y-o-Y) year-on-year growth rate in addition to the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the overall forecast, to better understand the analysis and evaluation of the global dried apricots market, and to discover equitable opportunities.

Yet another key feature of this report is that the estimation of the global dried apricots market and the corresponding revenue forecast is carried out in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually not prioritized while forecasting overall market numbers. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis is very essential in evaluating the degree of opportunity that a provider can observe to execute, as well as to contrast the potential resources from a sales perspective in the global dried apricots market.

The report starts with an elaborate executive summary, and the market definition of various segmentations that are included and their respective shares in the global dried apricots market. The report further incorporates the major macroeconomic factors that have an effect on the growth of the dried apricots market. The report also highlights the various market dynamics, which includes drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global dried apricots market. The report further underlines the study of the present issues with industrial processing and opportunities for the dried apricots market. It also encompasses value chain analysis that provides a structural view of overall profitability from the manufacturers to the end users of the dried apricots market. In order to provide users with a clear view of the global dried apricots market, we have exhibited a competitive analysis of key market players and their strategic expansions. The competitive dashboard presents a detailed comparison of dried apricots manufacturers on valuable parameters, such as key product offerings, total revenue, key developments, and key strategies. The study intensifies the global dried apricots market attractiveness analysis by nature, form, end user, distribution channel, and region.