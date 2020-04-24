Dried Albumen Market Has Transformed Rapidly In Past Few Couple Of Decades

Market Outlook for Dried Albumen Market:

Dried Albumen is an off-white powder that is obtained from egg-whites that are reconstituted with water and is also known as dried egg whites. Dried albumen are rich in protein and contain less fat. Dried albumen is a suitable substitute for the normal egg has it has long shelf-life and can be easily handled. Dried albumen can be used to prepare batters, mousses, cake mixes, sausages, bars, etc. When dried albumin is heated, it coagulates and creates rigidity in the final product. Dried albumen can be also used as a supplement because it contains all essential amino acids that are required by the body.

Global Expansion in the Bakery and Supplement Industry Might Boost the Growth of Dried Albumen Market

The extended shelf-life and ease of transportation might serve as the major drivers for the dried albumen market. Dried albumen is non-perishable and has a long shelf life when stored properly in an air-tight container. The transportation of the eggs is very difficult as it requires refrigeration and has higher chances of getting cracked. Therefore, it is suitable to use dried albumen because it does not require refrigeration and can be easily transported without any changes in the product quality.

The major concern for the manufacturers of food products is to maintain the quality of their products which might get affected due to the spoilage of a single ingredient. Therefore dried albumen serves as a better food ingredient when compared to the normal egg, as dried albumen is present in the form of powder and has a long shelf-life that ensures consistency in the product quality and flavor.

The health and fitness trends are increasing due to the rise in health concerns among the consumers and therefore the consumers are getting inclined towards the use of supplements. More than 70% of the American adults consume supplements and the supplement market is expected to rise in the Asia Pacific region. Therefore, the increase in health and fitness trends might serve as a driver for the dried albumen market.

Dried albumen is an excellent source of protein as it contains all essential amino acids which help to build the body mass, replace muscle loss due to illness or aging, repair the muscles that are damaged during exercise, etc. Dried albumen is a lactose-free supplement and therefore can be used by lactose-intolerant consumers.

The major restraint for dried albumen as a supplement is the presence of a variety of supplements in the market. The companies are continuously trying to bring in innovation by keeping track of the current trends, and therefore, the high competition in the supplement industry might restrain the dried albumen market. The lack of awareness about dried albumen might also hinder its market.

Global Dried Albumen Market: Segmentation:

The global dried albumen market is segmented on the basis of end-use and distribution channel-

Dried Albumen market segmentation on the basis of the end-use:

Households

Industrial Food Industry Sausages, Salad dressings, etc. Baby foods Bakery products Others (e.g. Confectionery products, etc.) Dietary supplement Industry Cosmetic Industry Others (e.g. Pharmaceutical Industry, etc.)



Dried Albumen market segmentation on the basis of the distribution channel:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retailers Others



Global Dried Albumen Market: Key Participants

The key market players are V H Group, Pulviver SPRL, Caneggs Canada, TAJ Agro Commodities Private Limited, Ovoprot International, SANOVO TECHNOLOGY A/S etc. among the others.

Global Dried Albumen Market: Key Developments

In 2015, Pulviver launched a range of lactose-free egg albumen protein (EAP) and is a suitable replacer for milk proteins.

In 2018, Caneggs Canada has launched a new online store for the Canadian albumen (egg white powder) product to provide the Canadian customers with purified and pasteurized albumen powder in consumer-friendly packaging.

Opportunities for Dried Albumen Market Participants:

The food and dietary supplement industry are expected to rise at a higher rate in the Asia Pacific and Europe and therefore, the market for dried albumen might also increase has its applications in various food products and can be also used as a supplement. The social media marketing and advertising campaigns might also help increase the market for dried albumen.

