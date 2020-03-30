Draught Beer Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Draught Beer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 120 pages with table and figures in it.

Draught beer, also spelt draft, is beer served from a cask or keg rather than from a bottle or can. Draught beer served from a pressurised keg is also known as keg beer. Pressurized gas could be CO2, a mixture of Co2 and N2O, or air. The first two options being how most bars do it and it keeps the beer pretty fresh and carbonated until the keg is empty. The mixture of CO2 and N2O keeps the beer very fresh and also keeps the beer from absorbing too much CO2 and getting foamy.

As a traditional type of beer, the analysts pointed out that the draught beer market performance was not satisfactory. On the one hand, draught beer’s supply chain is difficult to expand due to its shortcomings. On the other hand, the price of draught beer is relatively high-end and it is not easy for the public to accept. In addition, the advantages of draught beer were slowly replaced by craft beer.

The craft beer industry is majorly driven by its “Premiumization” aspect, wherein the consumers willingly pay higher prices for craft beer than its traditional counterparts due to its exotic flavor profile and convenience of making. Thus, higher margins associated with craft beer fetches higher profitability.

The global Draught Beer market is valued at 14300 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 16700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Draught Beer market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg

Molson Coors

Asahi

Kirin

GroupÃ© Castel

Grupo PetrÃ³polis

Constellation Brands

Anadolu Efes

Gold Star

San Miguel

CR Beer

Duvel

Tsingtao Brewery

Yanjing

Draught Beer Breakdown Data by Type

Discount

Mainstream

Premium

Superpremium

Draught Beer Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Use

Home Use

Draught Beer Production by Region: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Other Regions.

Draught Beer Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South, america, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle , East and Africa.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Draught Beer status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Draught Beer manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Draught Beer :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Draught Beer market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

