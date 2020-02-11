DRAM Market 2019, by Kingston, Micron, Nanya, Samsung, Intel, Etron, Advanced Micro Device (AMD), Texas Instruments (TI) and Elpida

Global DRAM Market valued approximately USD xx million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025. DRAM, also known as Dynamic Random-Access Memory, is a kind of memory that is usually used storing of data or program code that a computer processor works on. The major factors expected to drive the market are growing need for quick online operability, the rise of personal computing devices, availability of internet connectivity, and increasing requirement for high-memory tablets & smartphones. Moreover, rising demand for high-speed communication and requirement for cloud computing are also speculated to supplement the increasing demand for the DRAM.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2116926

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

Extended Data-Out Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Rambus Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Fast Page Mode Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Synchronous Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Application:

Consumer Electronics

Set-top boxes

Portable media players

Digital cameras

Video cards

Smart TVs

Personal Computers and Mobile Devices

Computers & tablets

Smartphones & PDAs

Others

Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2116926

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

Kingston Technology, Micron Technology Inc., Nanya Technology Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel, Etron Technology Inc., Advanced Micro Device (AMD), Texas Instruments (TI) and Elpida Memory Inc. Acquisitions & effective mergers, and continuous technological innovations are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches are also one of the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-dram-market-forecasts-2017-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]