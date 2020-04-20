Drainage Catheter Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

Drainage Catheter is used to remove excess fluid which gets deposited in sections of the body. The procedure involves an insertion through the skin into the area where fluid has accumulated. Drainage catheter is then used to drain out the fluid into a drainage bag. Drainage Catheter is used in most part of the body where such scenario takes place. There are factors that needs to be addressed before the surgery. The procedure of fluid removal with a drainage catheter is highly used in radiology services, and as per the American Cancer Society, the number of incidence cases for lung cancer were approximately around 228,150 for 2019 in the United States.

Drainage Catheter Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Incidence of cancer is reportedly rising in countries with unhealthy lifestyle trend and their natural surrounding which is prone to such driving situations. The adoption of catheters and equal advancements has led a revolutionary trend in product developments. Exodus from Navilyst Medical, Inc. is industry’s first co-extruded drainage catheter, it allows a measurably better column strength and flow rate. The removal of excess fluid is also a therapy in cases like athologic abdominopelvic and biliary ?uid collection which drives the market with present reported cases. The increase in target population among global population pushes the market to new boundaries. Companies working in overall catheter industry are trying to penetrate the growing market of drainage catheter. Cost reduction in most minimally invasive products is a highlight for this industry encouraging other new entrants. Reimbursements for procedure carried by a drainage catheter is present in most developed countries, also shifting the scenario to emerging countries with blooming healthcare facilities

Drainage Catheter Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, Drainage Catheter Market can be segmented as:

J-Tip

Standard Loop

Tight Loop

On the basis of application type, Drainage Catheter Market can be segmented as:

Chest Drainage Catheter

External Ventricular Drainage Catheter

Other

On the basis of end user, Drainage Catheter Market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Drainage Catheter Market: Overview

Drainage Catheter is observably used more in chest applications, to remove the excess fluid deposition. The market in respect to that would be more as compare to other applications. Expansion of Drainage Catheter market is dependable with the present disease indications. Future technological advancements and cost reduction would help in sales growth. Increase in operating profits would be dependent on the manufacturing cost and marketing cost. More awareness for each breakthrough product would shift the market dynamics leading to more a fragmented and open market space. Catheters in general has a broad spectrum of applications and with frequent market advancements it is projected to mark a positive framework for new businesses. Drainage catheter is one such type that is high in demand for its clinical benefits, currently the market structure for the concerned Drainage Catheter is less fragmented but emergence of new players is anticipated.

Drainage Catheter Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America and Europe’s Drainage Catheter market is expected to take the maximum market share, owing to the innovations and key manufacturers present in the region. Healthcare cost is more in those regions as compare to other developing regions like India and China. Though, the Drainage Catheter market attractiveness for such developing regions offer a high growth rate. East Asia Drainage Catheters market is subjected to grow with the highest growth rate due to high prevalence rates and regional manufacturer’s presence. In general the global market would increase significantly during the forecast period, because of the growing awareness, rise in geriatric population and high incidence rates due to increased lifespan regions.

Drainage Catheter Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the Drainage Catheter market participants in the global Drainage Catheter market identified across the value chain include: Teleflex, Smiths Medical, Medtronic, Atrium, Redax, Medela, Sorin, Argon, PAHSCO, Cook Medical, Atmos & Diversatek.