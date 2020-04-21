Double Zipper Bags Market Key Growth Drivers (2018-2028)

Double Zipper Bags Market: Overview

Double zipper bags are mostly used to store food as they provide extreme closure and keep the food fresh for a long period of time. Double zipper provides stronger seal than the regular single zippers. Double zipper bags provide a closure that is easy to open and close. Double zipper bags are suitable for storing, displaying, protecting and shipping all kinds of products. The double zippered closure extends the full width of the bag and provides a better protection for the contents in the bag. Double zipper bags are available in many sizes and up to 4 mil thickness. Double zipper bags are thick than the usual single zipper bags and are resistant to punctures. They can be used to pack items with sharp edges. Double zipper bags are made with virgin resin and meet the FDA requirements for contact with food. The transparent double zipper bags provide improved bag clarity and high gloss for visibility. The zipper on the double zipper bags is embossed and offers easy grip. Consumers prefer high barrier solutions for storing and packing their food to keep them fresh for longer duration. Double zipper bags is one such solution. The demand for double zipper bags in households is growing as it provides extra tight zipper seal and is consumer convenient. Double zipper bags is an ideal choice for food packaging and storing, as they are moisture resistant.

Double Zipper Bags Market: Dynamics

Double zipper bags are also known as freezer bags. Double zipper bags and single-zipper bags are both made of durable plastic and have a similar type of seal. The one important difference that sets them apart is thickness. Double zipper bags are thick than the normal zip-top bags, which makes them tough and more durable when it comes to storing food in the freezer. The durability is the major factor fueling the growth of the double zipper bags market. Consumers prefer double zipper bags over the regular zip-top bags as the food stored in these bags is held well for a long period of time and is not prone to punctures and rips. The growth of the flexible packaging solutions for food packaging is expected to drive the growth of the global double zipper bags market during the forecast period. Double freezer bags are highly used in restaurants to keep the meat and other food items fresh. The ease of opening and closing of the double zipper bags offer consumer convenience. The market for double zipper bags is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Double Zipper Bags Market: Segmentation

The double zipper bags market is segmented on the basis of capacity into:

Upto One Quart

1 Quart

1 Gallon

2 Gallon

The double zipper bags market is segmented on the basis of thickness into:

Up to 2 mil

2 mil-2.5 mil

2.5 mil -3 mil

3 mil & above

The double zipper bags market is segmented on the basis of product type into:

Printed zipper bags

Non-printed zipper bags

The double zipper bags market is segmented on the basis of end-use into:

Food processing facilities

Restaurants & Cafes

Hotels

Convenient Stores

Households

Double Zipper Bags Market: Regional Outlook

The double zipper bags market in the U.S. is quite mature as compared to Germany and the U.K. The demand from the restaurants, cafes and hotels is expected to drive the growth if the Germany double zipper bags market. There is high demand for double zipper bags in the ASEAN countries due to its high barrier properties. The countries such as Israel, GCC countries and Africa are expected to witness positive growth in the global double zipper bags market due to the rapid urbanization in the MEA region.

Double Zipper Bags Market: Key Manufacturers

Examples of some of the key manufacturers in the global double zipper bags market are: