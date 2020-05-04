Double Suction Pump Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share during 2018-2028

Double Suction Pump Market: Introduction

Pumps are one of the important devices that are widely used in various industrial, domestic, and agricultural applications. A pump that has a spiral casing and in which water can enter through both sides of the impeller to maintain the hydraulic balance is known as a double suction pump. It is one of the types of centrifugal pumps. In a double suction pump, the overall flow rate is distributed over the impellers, which are arranged on the pump shafts. Double suction pumps easily provide higher flow as compared to single suction pumps, due to the reduced axial force. As a result of reduced axial force, double suction pumps face less wear and tear in comparison with others. These pumps also have higher efficiency and low maintenance as compared to other pumps. Double suction pumps are widely used for water supply for industrial, domestic, and agricultural purposes. Double suction pumps are also used in waste water treatment and for the desalination of brackish water. Apart from these, double suction pumps are also used in flood prone regions for flood control purposes. Double suction pumps are also widely used for electricity generation in hydro power plants.

Double Suction Pump Market: Dynamics

Growing population and increasing industrial activities have surged the demand for pure water for various industrial, domestic, and agricultural applications. Rising water pollution has escalated the investments in waste water treatment, and has led to significant increase in the number of waste water treatment plants, owing to which, there is an increase in the demand for double suction pumps from the waste water treatment industry. In regions where there is scarcity of portable water, there has been a rise in the number of desalination plants for the treatment of brackish water to meet the rising demand for pure water. Increasing number of desalination plants will boost the double suction pump market. In several countries, electricity is generated through many significant hydro power plants, and double suction pumps play an important role in such plants. Rising electricity demand will lead to the growth of the double suction pump market. Increment in industrial activities and growth of building & construction will drive the double suction pump market. Advancements in agricultural techniques, rising need for the high yield of agricultural production, and growth in agriculture productivity will surge the demand for double suction pumps for irrigation and agriculture purposes. Companies are focused on increasing the efficiency of pumps and reducing the power consumption of double suction pumps. Poor farmers in developing countries prefer to buy pumps of low quality, as they are price sensitive, which might restrain market growth in such regions.

Double Suction Pump Market: Segmentation

The global double suction pump market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type, and end use application.

The global double suction pump market is segmented on the basis of product type as:

Vertically Split Double Suction Pump

Horizontally Split Double Suction Pump

The global double suction pump market is segmented on the basis material type as:

Cast Iron

Steel

Polymer & Composite

The global double suction pump market is segmented on the basis of end use application as:

Waste Water Treatment

Water Supply

Irrigation

Power Generation

Industrial

Marine

Double Suction Pump Market: Regional Outlook

Increased industrial activities and growing population have boosted the demand for pure water in the Asia Pacific region. Also, the increasing number of water treatment plants, growth in agricultural activities, and the presence of significant hydro power plants make Asia Pacific a prominent market for double suction pumps. In regions such as the Middle East, governments and many private companies are investing in desalination projects due to the growing need for pure water for domestic and industrial applications. Increasing agricultural productivity in Africa will collectively make the Middle East & Africa region a potential market. Growing urbanization, increasing agricultural production, and rise in industrial activities in Latin America will boost the market for double suction pumps, owing to which, Latin America can be anticipated to be a strong market for double suction pumps. The predominance of industries and high agricultural productivity will collectively make North America and Western Europe promising market regions.

Double Suction Pump Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global double suction pump market include Xylem Inc., Sulzer Ltd., Torishima, Goulds Pumps, Modo Pump Co, Sintech Pumps, Shanghai Pacific Pump Manufacture, Buffalo Pumps, Pumpiran, and Hunan Credo Pump.

The double suction market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, end use application, product type, and material type.

