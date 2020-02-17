Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market : Latest Trend In Global Industry 2019-2024

Double-sided tape is any pressure-sensitive tape that is coated with adhesive on both sides. It is designed to stick two surfaces together, often in a way which is not visible in the end product, due to it being in between the objects rather than overlaying them.

Scope of the Report:

The Double Sided Adhesive Tape market is marked with intense competition due to the presence of a large number of players. New product launches and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by market players to expand their business in the industry. The Double Sided Adhesive Tape market is dominated by several large players such as 3M, Nitto, TESA, Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa and so on.

Double Sided Adhesive Tape are used for automotive, building and construction, packing, electrical electronics and other applications. Automotive, electronics and medical device are the market which double sided adhesive tape is developing more faster and regarded as the market growth drive factor.

Double Sided Tape product demand market has certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of Double Sided Adhesive Tape brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Double Sided Adhesive Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Double Sided Adhesive Tape in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

TESA

Nitto Denko

Berry Plastics

SEKISUI

Lintec

Flexcon

Shurtape

Intertape

Scapa Group

Yem Chio

Adhesives Research

KK Enterprise

BO.MA

DeWAL

Zhongshan Crown

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Thin Double Coated Tapes

Thin Transfer Tapes

Foam Tapes

Fastening Material

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Daily Commodities

Automotive

Electronics

Medical Device

Construction

Appliances

Others

