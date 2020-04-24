Double Seam Bowl Market Growth, Future Prospects, Business Strategies, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Food packaging market is the fastest growing segment of packaging market, and packaging manufacturers are using various innovations and strategies to tap the potential of food packaging market. One such innovation is double seam bowls made of metal or plastic with high barrier properties for increasing the shelf life of the product without using any refrigeration. Double seam bowls are the perfect solution for the retailers as the double seam bowls can increase the processed food shelf life up to two years. Plastic and metal are the commonly used material for manufacturing of double seam bowls. Double seam bowls have its most of its applications in the food industry; it is widely used for packaging of fish, soups, fruit, vegetables, etc. In today’s busy lifestyle people instead of preparing a whole meal are preferring ready to eat meals which are creating an opportunity for double seal bowls market.

Double Seam Bowl Market: Market Dynamics

Rigid packaging food packaging market is estimated to be over US$ 100 Bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.6% 0ver the forecast period. The use of double seam bowls for packaging of food is expected to increase due to the increasing trend among the consumers for having on the go meals. The ability to increase the shelf life of packaged products by a significant period can boost the demand in double seam bowl market. Increasing penetration of the modern retail outlet in emerging markets is increasing the consumption of packaged and processed food hence positively influencing the demand in double seam bowls market. The changing lifestyle and eating habits of the consumers are increasing the consumption of processed food and generating the demand in double seam bowl market. However technological advancements in flexible packaging have made rigid packaging less attractive for manufacturers due to its smaller carbon footprint. The presence of the substitute of double seam bowls such as containers with high barrier lidding films, high barrier pouches can hamper the growth in double seam bowl market. On the backdrop of convenience offered by the use of double seam bowl for packaging and handling of food due to their high barrier and microwavable properties is expected to create significant opportunities for double seam bowl market.

Double Seam Bowl Market: Market Segmentation

Double seam bowl market is segmented by material type and by end use

Based on the material type, the double seam bowl market is segmented into:

Plastic Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Polyethylene (PE) Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Others

Metal Aluminum Tin Steel



Based on the end use, the double seam bowl market is segmented into:

Fish

Fruit

Vegetable

Pasta

Soup

Others

Double Seam Bowl Market: Segmentation Overview

Plastic with high barrier properties is used for packaging of food is expected to be used more due to its lower cost as compared to metal packaging. Fish and soups are expected to be the majorly packed items in as they require the use of microwave before consumption. Double seam bowls can increase the shelf life of the packaged goods considerably.

Double Seam Bowl Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global double seam bowl market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

North America and Western Europe are expected to lead the double seam bowl market as the regions account for highest consumption of the processed food. With the increasing western culture influence demand for packaged food is expected to increase thus making APEJ and Latin America attractive regarding growth rate market for double seam bowl market. Demand for double seam bowl market in MEA and Eastern Europe is expected to be sluggish while Japan is expected to contribute significant value share in double seam bowl market.

Double Seam Bowl Market – Key Players:

As the market being in a nascent stage, there are very few key players in the double seam bowl market some of them are Silgan Holdings Inc., Truitt Bros. Inc., Golden-Tech International, Inc.,

