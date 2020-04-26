Double Coated Film Tapes market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027

The global Double Coated Film Tapes market is segmented by carrier type into polyester, PVC and polypropylene; by adhesion type into Solvent based Acrylic and Solvent Synthetic Rubber; by backing type into foam, film and paper; by end-user industries into FMCG, electronic industry, construction, hospitality, automotive and others and by regions. Double Coated Film Tapes Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global Double Coated Film Tapes market is observing a vibrant growth owing to increasing demand from automotive industry, construction and hospitality industries. Advancement in electronic industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations is projected to drive the Double Coated Film Tapes market besides the wide range of functions of Double Coated Film Tapes in an immense range of products such as constructional materials, metals, electrical goods, automotive parts and more during the forecast period.

China is expected to lead the demand for double sided tapes in the Asia Pacific region due to its increasing demand for cost effective products. Middle East is expected to raise its demands positively and enlarge the Double Coated Film Tapes market over the forecast period owing to its increasing applications in electronics and automotive industries.

Steady Application in Automotive Industry

Double coated film tapes are used for constructive bonding without showing any joints. These automotive tapes securely mount attachment parts to the car body and at the same time provide reliable sealing and vibration damping which prove its strength. These unique tapes also compensate for thermal expansion and ensure excellent stress dissipation so as to bear the load. Their high level of adaptability and flexibility allows perfect attachment to the car body’s curves and corners. During the lifetime of a vehicle, many static and dynamic forces act upon the constructive bond between the car body and the attachment part. It creates a powerful bond between materials with different surface characteristics also, such as plastic parts and metals. The numerous uses of Double Coated Film Tapes in attachment of automotive parts are anticipated to propel the Double Coated Film Tapes market over the forecast period. Rapid economic development with thriving automotive sector is expected to boost the Double Coated Film Tapes market in the developing regions. Double Coated Film Tapes can be used as in aero flap, body side moldings, brake light spoilers, door edge moldings, doorsill trims, emblems, headlight washers, park distance sensors, pillar appliqués, rocker panels, roof ditch trims, roof rails, shark fin antennas, trunk moldings and window frames. Double Coated Film Tapes is a modern adhesive choice for regular to Industrial usage all around the world.

However, there is limited demand for these products as they tend to lose their properties when exposed to low temperature. They become rigid and brittle and lose the adhesive properties. Moreover, the exposure to UV radiation for longer time may change the chemical characteristics of the compositions in the adhesive which is a hindrance to the market growth further over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Double Coated Film Tapes market which includes company profiling of M3, Bemis, Tesa, Avery Dennison, Berry Plastics, JDC Adhesive Solutions, Mask Off, Venture, Halco and Lintec Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Double Coated Film Tapes market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

