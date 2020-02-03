Dosimetry Market size and company share data

Dosimetry is defined as the method of measuring the dosage of the ionizing radiation as well as the doses of medicines. Dosimetry is known for the calculation and assessment of the radiation doses, which are received by the human body. The Dosimetry is done by the two types such as internal dosimetry and external dosimetry. Dosimetry is extensively used for the protection of workers from the radiation and is applied at the official radiation sites. It is also used at the sites where unexpected irradiation can happen. The dosimetry is done by the radiation dosimeter. The radiation dosimeter is the device used to the measure of exposure to ionizing radiation. The dosimetry is majorly used in the medical industry where the required absorbed dose and a collateral dose of radiation are monitored. The increasing use of radiation therapy in the medical treatment due to increasing demand of advanced treatment verification and quality assurance system boosts the use of dosimetry and its applications in the medical industry.

The global dosimetry market is segmented on the basis of dosimetry types, dosimeter devices and applications.

On the basis of types of dosimetry, the global dosimetry market is segmented into:

Internal Dosimetry

External Dosimetry

On the basis of types of dosimeter devices, the global dosimetry market is segmented into:

Active Dosimeters

Passive Dosimeters

On the basis of applications, the global dosimetry market is segmented into:

Medical

Industrial

Environmental

The global dosimetry market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing use of radiation therapies in the medical industry such as cancer treatment boost the demand for dosimeter devices and propel the growth of the global dosimetry market. The regulatory bodies such as American Association of Medical Dosimetrists (AAMD), an international society promotes and support the medical dosimetry profession through availing various opportunities of education, training, and professional interaction to maintain the highest standards of patient care and operator safety, which also boost the dosimetry market over a forecast period. The safety rules and regulations such as ‘Control of Radiation’ also augment and drives the global dosimetry market over a forecast period. The increasing use of dosimetry in the industrial and environmental purposes also drives the global dosimetry market over a forecast period.

However, the lack of awareness about the use of dosimetry for the protection and safety from radiation, may hamper the demand of dosimeters and restrain the growth of the global dosimetry market. Also, the higher cost of dosimetry based devices may affect the growth of the global dosimetry market.

On the basis of regional presence, the global dosimetry market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is contributing the leading shares to the global dosimetry market in terms of value and anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The Europe is also contributing the moderate shares to the market due to the increasing use of radiation-based medical treatments in the region. APAC is the most lucrative market for the dosimetry and expected to show a robust growth to the global dosimetry market due to increasing awareness about the use of dosimetry and increasing use of dosimetry due to medical tourism. MEA is at a nascent stage to the global dosimetry market and anticipated to register a decent growth to the market over a forecast period. Overall, the global dosimetry market is expected to show significant growth over a forecast period.

