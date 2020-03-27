Dosage Unit Sampling Apparatus Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2028

Global Dosage Unit Sampling Apparatus Market – Overview

Dose uniformity is a critical quality attribute in determining the safety, quality and efficacy if an inhaled and oral nasal drug. The dosage unit sampling apparatus is an apparatus used for analyzing the amount or the dose delivered and the total amount of drug released from the inhaler in dry powder inhalers (DPIs) and Metered dose inhaler (MDIs) and consequently the amount available to the user. Increasing rates of air pollution, and occupational respiratory hazards. Inhalation-based treatment for respiratory diseases has been known since decade, and development of inhalers and dosage unit sampling apparatus has increased the treatment efficiency. Presently, metered dose inhalers (MDI) and dry powder inhalers (DPI) are the most adopted inhalation treatment. Technology and design advances of dry powder inhalers are assisting patients in better treatment which further contributes to the demand of dosage unit sampling apparatus. With this efficient technology DPIs are most preferred inhalers among COPD and asthma patients. Increasing rates of ageing population and related increase in COPD is likely to boost the demand for DPI and MDI which as a result increase the demand of Dosage Unit Sampling Apparatus in the estimated forecast. The global Dosage Unit Sampling Apparatus market for is highly fragmented in nature and includes both global and regional players.

Global Dosage Unit Sampling Apparatus Market – Dynamics

Increasing Incidences of COPD to Necessitate Utilization of DPIs which further projected to fuel the demand of Dosage Unit Sampling Apparatus

Tobacco smoking, active or secondhand, has increased globally and is considered primary cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). According to WHO’s Global Disease Burden Statistics, COPD prevalence was reported to be over 251 million in 2016. COPD is a chronic disease begins with breathing problems (initially exertion) and eventually leads to exacerbation and serious life-threatening illness. COPD incidences are estimated to rise owing to increasing prevalence of tobacco smoking and aging population, this in turn is likely to increase utilization of inhalers which further increase the utilization of dosage unit sampling apparatus in the review period. Owing to the above discussion the increase in demand in dry powder inhaler is anticipated to boost the demand for dosage unit sampling apparatus during the forecast period.

Increasing geriatric population across the globe is expected to indirectly drive the demand for dosage unit sampling apparatus, as the risk of respiratory disease is higher among the geriatric population. Between 2000 and 2050, the geriatrics population is expected to account for 11% to 22% of the overall population, growing from 605 million to 2 billion over the same period.

Dosage Unit Sampling Apparatus – Regional Analysis

The Dosage Unit Sampling Apparatus market can be divided into seven regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, MEA (Middle East and Africa ), Japan and Asia Pacific except Japan . Asia pacific except Japan is anticipated to register fastest growth in global Dosage Unit Sampling Apparatus market owing to rapid industrialization, transforming manufacturing sector in emerging geographies like India and china. The COPD was the third leading cause of death in the United States, where prevalence was estimated to be almost 15 million in 2014, as reported by CDC. Further, Respiratory diseases account for leading cause of hospitalization and ER costs for children in North America. Owing to the above fact the North America market for Dosage Unit Sampling Apparatus is anticipated to register the significant share during the forecast period.

Dosage Unit Sampling Apparatus – Key Segments

On the basis of product type the Dosage Unit Sampling Apparatus market can be segmented into two types which are dosage unit sampling apparatus for DPIs (Dry powder inhalers) and dosage unit sampling apparatus for MDIs (Metered dosage Inhalers). On the basis of distribution channel the global dosage unit sampling apparatus market can be segment can be segmented as Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Online Pharmacies. On the basis of end use application the dosage unit sampling apparatus are pharmaceutical companies, contract based companies and research and academics.

Dosage Unit Sampling Apparatus – Prominent Players

The dosage unit sampling apparatus market consists of both global and regional players and the market is highly fragmented in nature. Some of the prominent players in global dosage unit sampling apparatus market are Copley scientific, 3M, ERWEKA, Analytical Technologies Pte Ltd,