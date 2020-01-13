Doppler Radar Market Growth Insight, Size, and Share Report by Current & Upcoming Trends 2019-2023 Based on Top Key Players

Doppler Radar Market Research Report Global Analysis by Type (Pulse Doppler Radar, Ground Based Doppler Radar, Naval Doppler Radar, Air Borne Doppler Radar), by Technology (Coherent Pulsed, Continuous Wave, Frequency Modulation), by End-use Industry (Space, Marine, Aviation, Military & Defense), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Doppler Radar Market Overview:

Doppler radar is a type of radar technology that uses the Doppler effect in its mechanism. It is particularly useful in obtaining velocity information about objects. It uses a microwave signal to detect objects in motion and obtain data about their movement by detecting the change in frequency caused by the radar beam reflecting off the object in question.

The Global Doppler Radar Market Is Expected to Rise from A Valuation of USD 7,800 million in 2017 to USD 9,984 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.20% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

In contrast with ordinary radar, which can be confused by the constant reflection coming from the ground, Doppler radar can filter out the constant filtering produced by the ground and focus on the objects that are in motion, giving it a superiority over traditional radar in terms of its usefulness to military units. Doppler radars are also used in meteorology due to the precise information they provide in terms of the velocity and motion of the various objects, however small, in the atmosphere.

Apart from aerial and naval units, Doppler radars are also used in cars in increasing volume these days, as automotive firms look to provide the highest standards in terms of technological sophistication and its implications on user comfort and security. This is also likely to be a major driver for the global Doppler radar market over the forecast period.

Doppler Radar Industry Segmentation Analysis:

The global Doppler radar market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-use industry, and region.

By type, the global Doppler radar market is segmented into pulse-Doppler radar, ground-based Doppler radar, naval Doppler radar, and airborne Doppler radar.

By technology, the Doppler radar market is segmented into coherent pulsed, continuous wave, and frequency modulation.

By end use, the global Doppler radar market is segmented into military and defense, aviation, space, marine, and others.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Doppler Radar Market Competitive Analysis:

In March 2017, the Bahamas government announced plans to install four new Doppler radars for the purpose of improving their meteorological system. These are supposed to be installed in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Long Island, and Abaco. Work on the Long Island site is expected to begin by the end of 2018.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology announced in November 2018 plans to install a new Doppler radar in the town of Rainbow near Wimmera. This site is expected to help the Bureau cover up a significant blind hole in the Victoria region and allow farmers to remain better informed regarding likely rainfall and weather patterns that could affect the agriculture industry’s operations.

The report covers detailed profiles of the leading players in the global Doppler radar market to provide readers with a comprehensive view of the market’s competitive landscape. Key players profiled in the report include Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), L3 Technologies (U.S.), SAAB AB (Sweden), Honeywell International (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Kelvin Hughes (U.K.), and Exelis (U.S.), and others.

