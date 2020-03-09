Door Furniture Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Door Furniture Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
The global Door Furniture market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Door Furniture market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Door Furniture in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Door Furniture in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Door Furniture market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Door Furniture market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Hoppe
Assa Abloy
Hafele
Sobinco
Allegion
Baldwin
Emtek
Kwikset
Kuriki
DND
ZOO
Seleco
Market size by Product
Metal type
Plastic type
Other type
Market size by End User
Residential
Commercial
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Door Furniture market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Door Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Door Furniture companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Door Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Door Furniture are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Door Furniture market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Door Furniture Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Door Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Metal type
1.4.3 Plastic type
1.4.4 Other type
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Door Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Door Furniture Market Size
2.1.1 Global Door Furniture Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Door Furniture Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Door Furniture Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Door Furniture Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Door Furniture Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Door Furniture Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Door Furniture Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Door Furniture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Door Furniture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Door Furniture Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Door Furniture Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Door Furniture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Door Furniture Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Door Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Door Furniture Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Door Furniture Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Door Furniture Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Door Furniture Sales by Product
4.2 Global Door Furniture Revenue by Product
4.3 Door Furniture Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Door Furniture Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Door Furniture by Countries
6.1.1 North America Door Furniture Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Door Furniture Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Door Furniture by Product
6.3 North America Door Furniture by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Door Furniture by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Door Furniture Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Door Furniture Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Door Furniture by Product
7.3 Europe Door Furniture by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Door Furniture by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Door Furniture Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Door Furniture Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Door Furniture by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Door Furniture by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Door Furniture by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Door Furniture Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Door Furniture Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Door Furniture by Product
9.3 Central & South America Door Furniture by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Door Furniture by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Door Furniture Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Door Furniture Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Door Furniture by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Door Furniture by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Hoppe
11.1.1 Hoppe Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Hoppe Door Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Hoppe Door Furniture Products Offered
11.1.5 Hoppe Recent Development
11.2 Assa Abloy
11.2.1 Assa Abloy Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Assa Abloy Door Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Assa Abloy Door Furniture Products Offered
11.2.5 Assa Abloy Recent Development
11.3 Hafele
11.3.1 Hafele Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Hafele Door Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Hafele Door Furniture Products Offered
11.3.5 Hafele Recent Development
11.4 Sobinco
11.4.1 Sobinco Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Sobinco Door Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Sobinco Door Furniture Products Offered
11.4.5 Sobinco Recent Development
11.5 Allegion
11.5.1 Allegion Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Allegion Door Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Allegion Door Furniture Products Offered
11.5.5 Allegion Recent Development
11.6 Baldwin
11.6.1 Baldwin Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Baldwin Door Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Baldwin Door Furniture Products Offered
11.6.5 Baldwin Recent Development
11.7 Emtek
11.7.1 Emtek Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Emtek Door Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Emtek Door Furniture Products Offered
11.7.5 Emtek Recent Development
11.8 Kwikset
11.8.1 Kwikset Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Kwikset Door Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Kwikset Door Furniture Products Offered
11.8.5 Kwikset Recent Development
11.9 Kuriki
11.9.1 Kuriki Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Kuriki Door Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Kuriki Door Furniture Products Offered
11.9.5 Kuriki Recent Development
11.10 DND
11.10.1 DND Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 DND Door Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 DND Door Furniture Products Offered
11.10.5 DND Recent Development
11.11 ZOO
11.12 Seleco
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Door Furniture Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Door Furniture Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Door Furniture Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Door Furniture Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Door Furniture Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Door Furniture Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Door Furniture Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Door Furniture Forecast
12.5 Europe Door Furniture Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Door Furniture Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Door Furniture Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Door Furniture Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Door Furniture Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
