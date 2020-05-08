Donor Egg IVF Services Market Growth to Remain Stable during the Projection Period 2018 – 2026

Donor egg in vitro fertilization (IVF) is a process, wherein eggs are consensually borrowed from a donor, typically young woman (less than 33 years). The borrowed eggs from the donor are then fertilized using sperms of the recipient woman’s spouse. The resultant embryo is subsequently inserted in the recipient woman’s womb. The average success rate of this procedure ranges between 30% and 40%. Donor egg IVF can be performed on menopausal or elderly women, women patients suffering from severe endometriosis & tuberculosis, and those having major chromosomal defects. This procedure can also be performed in younger women who have undergone chemotherapy or radiation for cancer, women with prematurely failure of their ovaries, and also women who had undergone multiple-cycles of in vitro fertilization (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

Rise in prevalence of menopause across the world is projected to drive the global donor egg IVF services market. Most women reach menopause between 45 years and 55 years. According to American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists estimates, 6,000 women in the U.S. reach menopause every day, which is approximately 2 million per year in the country alone. The number of elderly women is expected to rise exponentially in the next few years. The average global age of women at the time of menopause is 51 years. Moreover, rise in the female geriatric population is expected to increase the number of women with menopause across the world. Significant percentage of women with menopause experiencing difficulty in conceiving is likely to drive demand for services required for addressing these conditions during the forecast period.

Increase in the geriatric population is also anticipated to propel the global donor egg IVF services market during the forecast period. Elderly women generally find it difficult to conceive naturally due to loss of fertility. According to United Nations 2015 report, the number of people aged 60 years and above increased from 607 million in 2000 to 901 million in 2015. The geriatric population is expected to rise by 56% to 1.4 billion by 2030 and anticipated to increase two-fold from 901 million to about 2.1 billion by 2050. Women will account for significant proportion of the overall elderly population. Rise in the female geriatric population is anticipated to increase the number of individuals suffering from fertility issues. This in turn is expected to drive demand for egg donation IVF services.

The global donor egg IVF services market can be segmented based on end-user, cycle type, and region. In terms of cycle type, the donor egg IVF services market can be classified into frozen donor egg IVF cycle and fresh donor egg IVF cycle. Based on end-user, the global donor egg IVF services market can be divided into hospitals, fertility clinics, and others

In terms of region, the global donor egg IVF services market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global donor egg IVF services market in 2017 due to rise in geriatric population and high awareness level among the women population about these services in the region. The donor egg IVF services market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast owing to surge in fertility tourism and proliferation of fertility clinics in the region.

Key players operating in the global donor egg IVF services market include Virtus Health, Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd., Fairfax Egg Bank, Inc., and Fertility First.

