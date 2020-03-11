Donepezil Market Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data 2019-2025

Global Donepezil Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Donepezil Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global Donepezil market is valued at 920 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 880 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Donepezil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Donepezil is a medication used in the palliative treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Donepezil is used to improve cognition and behavior of people with Alzheimer’s, but does not slow the progression of or cure the disease.

Common side effects include loss of appetite, gastrointestinal upset, diarrhea, difficulty sleeping, vomiting, or muscle cramping. The classification of Donepezil includes 5mg, 10mg and 23mg, and the proportion of 10mg in 2017 is about 48%.

North America is the largest consumption region of Donepezil, with a sales market share nearly 37% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption region of Donepezil, enjoying Sales market share nearly 29% in 2017.

Donepezil was developed by Eisai and Pfizer and is sold as a generic by multiple suppliers. Donepezil acts as a centrally acting reversible acetyl cholinesterase inhibitor.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Eisai

Pfizer

Teva

Sandoz

Apotex

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Sun Pharmaceutical

Hansoh Pharma

Cipla

ARK PHA.LTD

Jishengtang Pharma

Luoxin

Market size by Product – 5mg 10mg 23mg

Market size by End User/Applications – Hospitals Clinics Drugstore

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Donepezil capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Donepezil manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Donepezil Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Donepezil Production

2.2 Donepezil Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Donepezil Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Donepezil Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Donepezil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Donepezil Production by Regions

4.1 Global Donepezil Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Donepezil Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Donepezil Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Donepezil Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Donepezil Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Donepezil Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Donepezil Revenue by Type

6.3 Donepezil Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Donepezil Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Donepezil

8.1.4 Donepezil Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Donepezil Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Donepezil Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Donepezil Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Donepezil Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Donepezil Upstream Market

11.2 Donepezil Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Donepezil Distributors

11.5 Donepezil Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Donepezil are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

