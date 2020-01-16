Domestic Refrigeration Appliances Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years

The global domestic refrigeration appliances market has gone through significant product innovation in the past few years. The growth in environmentally-conscious consumer, in addition to technical up-gradation and innovations for more energy-efficient refrigeration appliances are driving the growth of the global domestic refrigeration appliances market.

The demand of domestic refrigeration appliances in most of the developing countries is growing in double digit. The gross domestic product (GDP) of India is expected to grow at 7.5% during the next 3 to 4 years.

The significant growth in middleclass population within the developing countries is expected during the forecast period, owing to the astronomical economic growth of these countries. Single door refrigerators still dominate the global domestic refrigeration appliance market in developing countries.

The energy efficiency grade of ‘A’ based domestic refrigerators hold the majority of market share in Europe. However, the market of high energy efficient models with grade ‘A+’ and ‘A++’ is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The extended replacement cycle of the domestic refrigeration appliances, in addition to high level of market saturation in developed countries are expected to be two of the major factors that will impact the growth of the market negatively during the forecast period.

Some of the competitors in the global domestic refrigeration appliances market are BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, AB Electrolux, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., and Groupe SEB.

Global Domestic Refrigeration Appliances Market Segmentation

By Product

By Geography

Refrigerators By Technology Static Frost-Free By Type Built-in Refrigerators Free Standing Refrigerators By Format Single Door Double Door Other (including 3 door and 4 door refrigerator)

Freezers By Technology Static Frost-Free By Type Built-in Freezers Free Standing Freezers By Format Chest Upright Others (including table top and drawer) Others (including wine coolers and bottle chillers) North America The U.S. Canada Europe Germany France Italy The U.K. Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Brazil Other



