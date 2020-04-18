Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- USPS, FedEx, UPS, Nippon Expres, Japan Post and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel is a way to make consumers quickly purchase goods through online purchase through logistics. At present, this industry is developing rapidly with the increasing demand for online shopping. Traditionally the focus of CEP companies was to provide services to the B2B sector. CEP services were synonymous with catering to Urgent Orders, High Value Low Volume goods, Time sensitive and Perishable goods. Many companies focused on delivering through CEP companies to cut down on transit times and cater to the rising demand of JIT supplies wherein more frequent, but less volume of supplies was required.

To a certain extent, the rise of the CEP Industry is attributed to the failure of the traditional Postal companies to cope with the changing customer responsiveness, not being more market focused and not able to provide faster services. With the market becoming global, the CEP companies expanded into various geographies, through their International services and started capturing more market share.

This report focuses on the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

USPS

FedEx

UPS

Nippon Expres

Japan Post

China Post

NOL (APL)

Cosco

Seino Transportation

OOCL

SF

YUNDA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Food

Retailing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



