Domed Labels Market- Detailed Analysis & Forecasts 2025 | Label Power Pty Ltd., Steven Label Corporation, General Label are top players

Labels have a high impact on customers buying decisions and thus play a crucial role in product promotion. Domed labels also known as “Encapsulated” labels are primarily printed base material which is further covered with a thick clear polyurethane covering. This specialized method provides a high-quality label of almost any size & shape suitable for rough situations during outdoor use. Domed labels have thus emerged as an alternative to traditional labels owing to its hard wearing and scratch resistant nature resulting in reduced wear & tear ratio. Domed labels are anticipated to serve this purpose, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of global labels market. Domed labels are printed on big sheet or rolls generally with the help of digital or screen printing technique in the printing press. Domed labels are most prevalent in the automobile industry.

Domed Labels Market: Derivers & Restraints

Domed label forms a cost-effective labelling solution for applications with high volume requirements. Domed labels generate a significant demand across various industries all over the globe. Equipment manufacturers apply domed labels as long-lasting markings on its products as it forms a durable labelling solution and its three-dimensional appearance catches the eye. All the above factors drive the growth of global domed labels market. However, drawbacks which include the limited shapes of domed labels, as well as additional equipment required to apply these labels, hinder the growth of global domed labels market.

Domed Labels Market: Segmentation

The global domed labels market is segmented as follows

On the basis of materials used for label application, the global domed Labels market is segmented into:

Facestock

Adhesives

Liner Sheets

On the basis of printing techniques used, the global domed labels market is segmented into:

Digital printing

Flexographic printing

Screen printing

Gravure printing

Other

On the basis of end use, the global domed labels market is segmented into:

Automobile industry

Electronics & Electricals

Pharmaceutical & Medical equipment

Food & Beverages

Cosmetic & Personal care

Other Industrial packaging

Domed Labels Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global domed labels market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In terms of production, the European and North American regions are likely to be the market leaders in the domed labels market. However, based on consumption, the APAC region is expected to account for a significant market share in domed labels market with countries like China, India, and ASEAN countries to hold the larger part of consumption. Growing automobile industries coupled with an increase in the usage of consumer durables is projected to the growth of the domed labels market in this region over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the North American region is expected to observe a considerable growth in demand in domed labels owing to its increased application from the medical equipment as well as other healthcare products manufacturers. Similarly, in the coming years, Latin America and the MEA markets are also predicted to see an inclusive growth in domed labels market owing to rise in customer inclination towards use of shiny, clear and flexible labels. Overall, the global domed labels market is expected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Domed Labels Market: Key Players

Some key players that currently operate in the global domed labels market are Label Power Pty Ltd., Steven Label Corporation, General Label, Inc., Becker’s Fabrication Inc., Stickers International, Freely Creative, Inc., Multi-Color Corporation and Aspect Labelling, Ltd.