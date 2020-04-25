Dome Caps Market- How adoption of environment friendly products can impact on global

Today, the packaging is the major differentiating factor of cosmetic brands. Lucrative eye-catching designs and high graphics on cosmetic packaging products such as jars, bottles, and tubes are driving the cosmetics sales and hence dome caps. Dome caps is a domed shaped top standard screw on cap with continuous threads and round shoulder with the glossy finish. Dome caps are plastic closures mostly used for packaging of plastic jars commonly cosmetic or lotions bottles.

The global consumption of cosmetics and personal care products are rapidly increasing which is driving the dome caps market. The high gloss finish and smooth surface rather than ribbed one makes it attractive and helps easy opening and closing of jars. Mostly cosmetic like creams, lotions, foundations, and other makeup products are found in containers with domed caps. The growing demand for dome caps is also supported by increasing demand for consumer appealing product designs. Mostly dome caps are preferred for double wall jars as the rounded corner complement the round base.

Global Dome Caps Market: Dynamics

Manufacturers are introducing a wide variety of dome caps in the wide variety of colours to attract the consumer preference for the product and to mark the trend. Considering the handling aspect, it feels smooth while opening and closing of dome caps. Increasing urbanization and increasing adoption of various cosmetics are some of the factors encouraging the dome caps market. Dome caps are available in opaque and translucent designs to impart a modern appearance to the packaging. Plastic domes caps provide an elegance that helps manufacturers to make their product stand out uniquely in retail shelves which is fuelling the dome caps market.

Moreover, usage of colour cosmetics in commercial spaces is comparatively higher than that in households, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, which in turn is further expected to drive the demand for dome caps coupled with cosmetic packaging market during the forecast period. Consumers majorly adopt small size packaging formats. They buy less but more often, which is expected to create a huge market opportunity for dome caps manufacturers. Increasing consumption of pumps and sprays for cosmetics is hampering the demand for global dome caps market. In addition, increasing adoption of environmentally friendly products can impact the dome caps market negatively.

Global Dome Caps Market: Segmentation

Globally, the global dome caps market is segmented on the basis of material type, product type and end use which is further segmented as:

On the basis of material type, the global dome caps market is segmented as:

Plastic

Polyproplylene

Polystyrene

On the basis of product type, the global dome caps market is segmented as:

Lined

Pressure sensitive liners

Foam Lines

Unlined

On the basis of end use, the global dome caps market is segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Personal care & Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Global Dome Caps Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to have the larger share because of large number of manufacturer in the region. Emerging economies such as India and China, the dome caps market is anticipated to expand at faster pace during the forecast period. Lucrative opportunities in the Middle East and Africa region are expected to create the potential for the growth of the market during the forecast period. The surge in APAC consumption and will boost the growth of the dome caps market during the forecast period. Cosmetics and Personal care industry will dominate the global dome caps market. CIS & Russia region will also surge demand for global dome caps market. Overall, the global dome caps market is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period.

Global Dome Caps Market: Market Players

Some of the manufactures of dome caps market are as follows:

Berlin Packaging

D. LUCE PACKAGING

United States Plastic Corporation

Citadel Packaging

Packmart International Limited

Pipeline Packaging

Some key manufacturers in the market offer full lithograph on the surface of dome caps to enable them to stand out on shelves