Domain Name System Tools Market 2018: Global Industry Research, Technology, Application, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the Domain Name System Tools market. Domain Name System (DNS) is a decentralized naming system for computers, services, or any resource connected to the Internet or a private network. It consists of various information with domain names assigned to each of the participating entities. It translates the domain names into the numerical Internet protocol (IP) addresses required for identifying computer services and devices with the underlying network protocols. The DNS is an essential component of the functionality of the Internet, as it provides a worldwide, distributed directory service.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Domain Name System Tools in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

GoDaddy, MarkMonitor, NetNames, Verisign, Akamai Technologies, Dyn, DNS Made Easy, DNSPod, EasyDNS Technologies, Moniker Online Services, MyDomain, Network Solutions, Rackspace DNS Cloud, Cloudflare and Neustar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Managed DNS Services

Standalone DNS Tools

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Small Businesses

Medium-sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

Other

