Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market Scope Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is on a robust growth trajectory with rapid adoption in the IT industry. Mobile devices are continuously crossing mixed cloud and physical infrastructure from outside and inside the network whose security may not always be under control. As a result, the network is being constantly exposed to malware threats. Domain Name System (DNS) is the main pathway. Majority of malware uses DNS to redirect traffic to malicious sites and communicate with command and control servers. Existing perimeter defenses and security controls are not designed to isolate, prevent, and remediate DNS-based malware threats. DNS Firewall can be used to prevent elusive malware threats and gain preemptive network protection against fast-evolving threats that exploit DNS to communicate with control and command servers and botnets, preventing exfiltration of data.

DNS firewall can help data sensitive enterprises to prevent devices which are connected to hybrid infrastructure, from attempting outbound connections and also prevent data exfiltration. DNS firewall can also be used to accelerate remediation by automatically sharing actionable threat data and network intelligence in real time with security ecosystems.

DNS firewall controls the IP addresses, domain names, and name servers that are allowed to function on the network. This enables enterprises and Internet Service Providers (ISP) to define lists of prefixes of end nodes, IP addresses, subnets, and configure rules to secure the network by redirecting the resolution of DNS name away from non-existing domains.

The major factors which are expected to drive the DNS firewall market are rising data security concerns in all the data sensitive companies around the world, increasing virtualization in the IT sector, and rise in the implementation of BYOD policy. Vulnerability of domain name systems to intrusions and malwares are also some of the factors driving the Domain Name System firewall market. However, high cost of implementation and upgrade of DNS firewall, and Information Technology (IT) security budget concerns are some of the major restraints pulling back the growth of the DNS firewall market.

The global Domain Name System firewall market can be segmented based on deployment type, end-users, verticals, and enterprise size. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premise, and virtual appliance. Virtual appliance-based solutions enable the deployment of distributed computing infrastructure. This type of solution runs on the Windows Operating System (OS), creating a virtual environment that resembles a separate computing environment. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into DNS providers, domain name registrars, enterprises, website hosts, and service providers. Based on vertical, the market is fragmented into BFSI, telecom & IT, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government, and education. Based on enterprise size, the market can be segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

The market is segmented in terms of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to contribute major share in the domain name system firewall market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing adoption of DNS security solutions among verticals such as IT, media, and BFSI and increasing trends such as BYOD in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market. The region comprises India, China, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand, having highest number of internet users and enterprise customers. In addition, data centers, internet, and cloud infrastructure is on a growth trajectory in the region with the emergence of 5G networks, Long-Term Evolution (LTE), and LTE-Advanced.

Some of the major players active in the development of domain name system firewall include Cisco Systems, Inc., Infoblox, VeriSign, BlueCat, Nominum, Cloudflare, SWITCH, eSentire, EfficientIP, EonScope, F5 Networks, ThreatSTOP, Constellix, and Verigio Communications.

