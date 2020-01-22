DOA Testing Market – Future of Healthcare , it is Creating Real Change in the Healthcare Industry

The DOA testing market size is expected to reach $9.1 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2017-2023. The market is driven by increased adoption at organizational levels, increase in the consumption of illegal drugs, and high production and trade of illicit drugs, worldwide. Also, the global rise in the number of road accidents and death rates, initiatives by government and non-profit organizations to reduce drug abuse levels, and technological advancements are increasing the demand for such products.

Request for report sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/drug-of-abuse-testing/report-sample

The key players in the drug of abuse testing market provide equipment such as immunoassay analyzers, chromatographic analyzers and breath analyzers. Among all the equipment, breath analyzers market size is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period since they can detect the presence of drugs and alcohol in the breath easily in a short span of time, and are less expensive than other analyzers.

Geographically, North America has been the largest drug of abuse testing market, with the U.S. being the larger contributor to the regional market, as compared to rest of North America. The leading position of the North American market is mainly due to the increased availability of illicit drugs, rising workplace monitoring for consumption of illicit drugs and increased drug trafficking in the region. According to National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), in 2013, an estimated 24.6 million Americans aged 12 years or above, constituting approximately 9.4% of the total population, had used an illicit drug, which was an increase of 8.3% from 2002. The increase was mainly due to rise in the use of marijuana, the most commonly used illicit drug.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=drug-of-abuse-testing

Some of the key players operating in the drug of abuse testing market include Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc., bioMérieux S.A., Waters Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Alere Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Psychemedics Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., and ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook