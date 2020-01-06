DNS Security Software Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on DNS Security Software Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the DNS Security Software market will register a 10.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1237.9 million by 2025, from $ 845.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in DNS Security Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of DNS Security Software market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the DNS Security Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cisco

EfficientIP

Webroot

DNSFilter

MXToolBox

TitanHQ

Comodo

Akamai

F5 Networks

Infoblox

Bluecat

CSIS Security Group

Neustar

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Cloud-based is the most widely used type which takes up about 91% of the total sales in 2018.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Home Users

Large enterprises was the most widely used area which took up about 67% of the global total in 2018.

