DNS DHCP and IPAM Market Is Becoming More WideSpread During the Forecast Period: Know the Drivers

The Domain Name System, Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol, and IP address management market is growing rapidly as it has improved IT infrastructure availability and efficiency and reduced the operational expenditures of enterprises. Enterprises are focusing on organic as well inorganic growth which needs to add new IP addresses to their network that needs the IP address management.

DNS, DHCP, and IPAM solutions help enterprises to manage their IP addresses and improve the control and policies for managing network changes. IPAM’s multi-server management (MSM) feature enables users to automatically determine DHCP and DNS servers on the network, monitor service availability, and centrally manage their configuration. The important functionality DNS, DHCP, IPAM services are that they provide web based GUI (Graphical User Interface) through which administrators can control every aspect of their DNS, DHCP, and IP address management services.

DNS, DHCP, and IPAM Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for DNS, DHCP and IPAM market is the increase in demand for IPAM solution in many enterprises and the rapid growth of IP-enabled devices. Furthermore, Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) is another driving factor in enterprises, as internet is made more reliable by safeguarding the DNS.

In Contrast to this, many enterprises are hesitant to invest in DNS, DHCP and IPAM market due to the complexities and risk associated in managing the IP addresses to the devices which leads to decrease in DNS, DHCP and IPAM service usage.

DNS, DHCP, and IPAM Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of component:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation on the basis of deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

DNS, DHCP, and IPAM Market: key players

Some of the key players for DNS, DHCP, and IPAM Market are SolarWinds, Inc., BlueCat Networks, Nixu Software, Microsoft Corporation, Men & Mice, Invetico, Infoblox, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Fusion Layer, Efficient IP, Cisco Systems, Inc., BT Diamond IP, Incognito Software Systems, Inc, and ApplianSys Limited.

DNS, DHCP, and IPAM Market: Regional Overview

DNS, DHCP, and IPAM Market is currently dominated by North America due to adoption of innovations such as big data, mobility, and cloud in this region.Asia Pacific DNS, DHCP, and IPAM Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

