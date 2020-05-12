DNA Sequencing Services Market (2017 – 2027) | Pacific Biosciences, Illumina Inc., Raindance Technologies Inc., Microchips Biotech, Inc. and others

The DNA sequencing determines the sequence of the four DNA bases, Adenine, Thymine, Guanine, and Cytosine. Adenine (A) always pairs with thymine (T); cytosine (C) always pairs with guanine (G). The sequencing of the DNA base pairs are important to establish the genetic information to be used further in determining regulatory instructions, gene positioning and other. The DNA sequencing has been used as an important tool in the diagnosis of various chronic diseases as it highlights changes in the gene that causes disease. During the time of cell division, the base pair are copied and this is the fact that most of the experiments are carried out on the DNA bases. Different sequencing methods such as sanger sequencing method Pyrosequencing, are used while sequencing the base pairs. The advancement in the DNA Sequencing will advance the research process, drug designing, protein interaction, and study of diagnosis, treatment of different medical conditions.

Manufactures and service providers in DNA sequencing market are engaged in the development and commercialization of cost-effective kits, reagents, sequencing equipment and other consumables required for various clinical and medical applications. Clinical laboratory are highly equipped with assay and sequencing instrument systems used for the detection and classification of various disease type such as cancer, risk of cancer progressions, cancer predisposition, rare genetic diseases and others. The advancement in the molecular genetics, increasing number of infection rate & healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) is prompting manufacturers and hospitals to seek newer methods of research for reducing cross-contamination, has led to the revenue growth over the forecast period.

Improvements in nucleic acid prep processes have led to a greater demand for high quality reagents, kits and associated products

Several companies with product offerings have developed in-house capabilities to generate high quality products with short turn-around times to meet varying research requirements. Technological advancements in DNA sequencing such as Next-generation sequencing has boost research activities in molecular biology field, growing demand for research and development. Investment in basic research, especially by academic and research institutes over the past several decades have led to a solid understanding of the fundamental pathways through which various proteins implicated in disease development are either upregulated or down regulated

DNA Sequencing Services Market: Drivers and Restrains

Increased demand for research and development for early detection and diagnosis of disease, increased expenditure on healthcare sector, growing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories, increased demand for personalized medicines requires the study of individual cell structure and function, rise in prevalence of cell based diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases requires the detection and diagnosis of specific cell and tissue, rise in number of biopsy procedures. Technological advancement in the diagnostic and treatment process of infectious diseases, increase in life science research funding and public grants, custom product offerings for specific needs, advancement in molecular techniques are the factors fueling the demand of DNA sequencing services market in the near future.

DNA Sequencing Services Market: Segmentation

The global DNA Sequencing Services market has been classified on the basis of product type, application, end user and geography.

Based on Product Type, the global DNA Sequencing Services market is divided into following:

Maxam – Gilbert sequencing

Chain-termination methods Dye-terminator sequencing Automation and sample preparation

Large-scale Sequencing

New Sequencing Methods

High Throughput Sequencing Parallel Signature Sequencing (MPSS) Polony Sequencing Pyrosequencing Illumina (Solexa) Sequencing SOLiD Sequencing Others



Based on application Type, the global DNA Sequencing Services market is divided into following:

Molecular Diagnostic Study

Clinical Diagnosis

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Others

Based on the End User, the global DNA Sequencing Services market is divided into following:

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic Research Institutes

Others

DNA Sequencing Services Market: Overview

DNA Sequencing Services Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global DNA Sequencing Services market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for major share followed by European countries. Mainly the U.S. & European markets, owing to its innate nature of developed healthcare infrastructure adopts advanced technology at early stage as compared to developing economies, increase in cancer incidence rate, that follows advanced diagnostic procedure in United States. According to Word Health Organization, it is estimated that by 2030, about 23.6 million new cases of cancer will prevail worldwide, increasing government spending on healthcare in the United States. Significant economic development has led to an increase in healthcare availability in Asia Pacific region, growing number of multi-specialty clinics and hospitals and penetration of global players in Asia is expected to fuel demand for DNA Sequencing Services for research and development and advancing the diagnostic and treatment process

DNA Sequencing Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global DNA sequencing service market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Roche Holding AG, Pacific Biosciences, Illumina Inc., Raindance Technologies Inc., Microchips Biotech, Inc. and others