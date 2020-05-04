DNA Forensic Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

DNA forensics is a branch of forensic science that focuses on the use of genetic material in criminal investigation to answer questions pertaining to legal situations, including criminal and civil cases.

The DNA forensics market will continue to be led by the sectors with applications in legal, law enforcement and biodefense environments. Gradually, the balance should shift; as therapeutics derived from forensics origins or incorporated into pharmacogenomic medicines assert a more dominant value in a1.5 billion USD market by 2015. The worldwide will increase to 4.5 billion in 2021.

Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Laboratory Corporation, Promega, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the DNA Forensic market will register a 19.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6500 million by 2024, from US$ 2220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in DNA Forensic business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of DNA Forensic market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the DNA Forensic value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Equipment

Supplies

Segmentation by application:

Law Enforcement

Biodefense

Healthcare

Physical Security

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Laboratory Corporation

Promega

GE Healthcare

QIAGEN

LGC Forensics

Morpho (Safran)

NEC

ZyGEM

Applied DNA Sciences Inc

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global DNA Forensic consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of DNA Forensic market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global DNA Forensic manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the DNA Forensic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of DNA Forensic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global DNA Forensic by Players

Chapter Four: DNA Forensic by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global DNA Forensic Market Forecast



