DNA Diagnostics Market – New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2024

The global DNA diagnostics market is growing due to technological advancement, and cost effective diagnostic solution. The growing adoption of new technologies such as polymerase chain reaction, next generation sequencing, and microarray is also posing an opportunity for the global market. Among the various products, the instrument segment leads the market, due to improved healthcare facilities, and its inexpensive cost structure. However, the services and software segment is expected to grow with the fastest rate during the forecast period. Among the various technologies, the PCR segment accounted for the largest share in the global market of DNA diagnostics, due to its frequent usage in diagnostic procedures, such as sample separation, isolation, and preparation of the DNA sample. And among the various applications, the oncology segment dominated the market of DNA diagnostic, due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global DNA diagnostics market are growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing adoption of personalized medicine, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and growing geriatric population. In addition, the increasing research and development in the field of biotechnology, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for prenatal screening and new born testing are also fueling the growth of the global market. However, the high cost involved in research and development, strict regulatory requirement and lack of reimbursement policies are some of the factors, restraining the growth of the global DNA diagnostics market.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and increasing adoption of DNA diagnostics technology. In addition, the refined healthcare infrastructure, and strong government initiatives and funding for DNA testing are also fueling the growth of the North American market.

Some of the companies operating in the global DNA diagnostics market are Sysmex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer Diagnostic, Illumina Inc., Gen-Probe Inc., Cephide Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Novartis AG.

