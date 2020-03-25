DNA Diagnostics Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2026

The completion of human genome project resulted in discovery of several human disease causing genes. This discovery has further led to the evolution of DNA diagnostic platforms and resulted in the transformation of DNA diagnostics platforms from a research based activity into a major professional or commercial activity. The transformation is majorly attributed to the rapid pace of technological advances followed by development of robust methodologies such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarrays, novel gene sequencing and others. DNA based diagnostic methods facilitate the mutation detection, identification of disease causing genes, diagnosis of monogenic disorders, etc.

In addition, these platforms are employed in prenatal diagnosis to determine mutations and genetic disorders and also is used in the preimplantation diagnosis. Preimplantation diagnosis involves the detection of mutation in the 8 cell stage embryo before implantation and is possible due to development of combined technologies such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), PCR and Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH). All these aforementioned factors prove that DNA diagnostics market holds immense growth potential in the near future.

DNA diagnostics market can be segmented based on the technology, application and geography. PCR, microarrays, lab-on-chip or biochips and in situ hybridization technologies are some of the major DNA technologies employed in several genetic tests. Biomarkers play a very important role in the identification of disease-causing genes and oncology is one of the major areas benefitted by biomarkers. DNA microarrays are used to identify the patients at high risk of acquiring disease, determine the effectiveness of the treatment and patient’s response to the treatment. Pre/post-natal genetic testing, oncology, infectious disease testing, forensics and pharmacogenomics are some of the applications of the DNA diagnostics market. Oncology is one of the major application areas of the DNA diagnostics due to increasing demand for the clinical applications of DNA-based tests. Also, the market can be analyzed with respect to four major geographies namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Some of the major factors driving the growth of DNA diagnostics market are continuous product modifications, technological advances, increased preference for efficient diagnostics platforms and increased research and development activities. However, high costs involved in the development of the tests followed by reimbursement concerns of these tests might restrain the growth of the market. Some of the major players competing in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Affymetrix, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and F.Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.