DNA Chromatography Chips Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2028

DNA chromatography chips are used to monitor transcriptional regulation through transcription factor or histone modification i.e. epigenetics. DNA chromatography chips analyzed the DNA–protein interactions in living cells by treating the cells with formaldehyde. DNA chromatography chips require the understanding of DNA sequence and a target protein. The PCR primer of DNA chromatography chips responsible for the specific amplification and also the detection of the targeted DNA sequence. In target DNA sequence direct sequencing of the DNA captured by the immunoprecipitated protein. The ability to profile a promoter for different proteins is the key strength of DNA chromatography chips. On other hands, difficulty to adapt for high-throughput screening is the limitation of DNA chromatography chips. The DNA chromatography chips provide researcher an analysis of antibody against the protein of interest.

DNA Chromatography Chips Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factor driving the growth of DNA Chromatography Chips market is rising incidences of cancer and the rising number of research and development by the leading contract research manufacturer. Increasing demand for personalized medicine for the treatment of chronic disease is also expected to fuel the demand of DNA chromatography chips market over the forecast period. The upsurge in the funding by government for the research and development to develop the more efficient drugs for the treatment of chronic disease is expected to propel the growth of DNA chromatography chips market over the next decade. On other hands, few limitations associated with the DNA chromatography chips may responsible for the sluggish growth of DNA chromatography chips market. Also, lack of adoption of life science research in under developing economies is may hamper the growth of the DNA chromatography chips market.

DNA Chromatography Chips Market: Segmentation

The global DNA Chromatography Chips market is classified on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Based on array type DNA Chromatography Chips market is segmented into following:

Chemical Array

Biochemical Array

Based on application DNA Chromatography Chips market is segmented into following

Drug Discovery & Development

Basic Research

Toxicity Screening

Biopharmaceutical Production

Drug Screening

Others

Based on end user DNA Chromatography Chips market is segmented into following:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

DNA Chromatography Chips Market: Market Overview

The global DNA chromatography chips market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to the rise in funding for the development of novel drugs. The array type biochemical array is being more preferred by the researcher hence, biochemical array segment by array type for global DNA chromatography chips market is expected to dominate the market in term of value. By application drug discovery and development and biopharmaceutical segment collectively gain maximum market share for DNA chromatography chips market in term of value. Among all end user, biopharmaceutical companies are expected to be the most lucrative segment for DNA chromatography chips market while contract research organization is projected to grow at the faster rate for DNA chromatography chips market over the forecast period.

DNA Chromatography Chips Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, DNA Chromatography Chips market is classified into eight key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, APECJ, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global DNA Chromatography Chips market due to the rise in research and development for the development of novel drugs. After North America DNA Chromatography Chips market is then followed by Europe due to rising incidences of chronic disease in this region. APEC and China is the fastest growing region for global DNA Chromatography Chips market owing to rising number of contract research organization in this region. Latin America and Middle East and Africa is the least lucrative region for DNA Chromatography Chips market due to lack of funding by the government for the development of novel drugs in this region.

DNA Chromatography Chips Market: Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of DNA Chromatography Chips market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Merck KGaA, and others.