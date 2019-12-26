Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Divinylbenzene (DVB) is an extremely versatile cross-linking agent that also improves polymer properties. As a result, it has been used to manufacture adhesives, plastics, elastomers, ceramics, biological materials, coatings, catalysts, membranes, pharmaceuticals, specialty polymers, and ion exchange resins. DVB is a chemical intermediate used to modify the properties of a wide variety of materials. The primary use for DVB is in the production of cross-linked polystyrene resin beads. These styrene DVB copolymer beads are chemically modified to produce ion exchange resins.

The global production of divinylbnzene (DVB) increased from 13925 tons in 2014 to 17082 tons in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.24% In 2018, the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is led by China. USA is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of divinylbenzene (DVB) are concentrated in China, USA and Japan.

According to this study, over the next five years the Divinylbenzene (DVB) market will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 78 million by 2024, from US$ 65 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Divinylbenzene (DVB) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Divinylbenzene (DVB) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Divinylbenzene (DVB) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jiangsu Evergreen

Dow Chemical

Nippon Steel

Deltech Corporation

Jiangsu Andeli New Mstar

Jiangsu Danhua

Market Segment by Type, covers

DVB 55

DVB 63

DVB 80

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ion Exchange

Chromatographic Resins

Adhesives and Coatings

Ceramics

Plastics and Elastomers

Others

