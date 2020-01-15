Dithiocarbamate Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Dithiocarbamate Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 117 pages with table and figures in it.

A dithiocarbamate is a functional group in organic chemistry. It is the analog of a carbamate in which both oxygen atoms are replaced by sulfur atoms. Dithiocarbamates specifically ethylene bisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs), in the form of complexes with manganese (maneb), zinc (zineb) or a combination of manganese and zinc (mancozeb), have been used extensively as fungicides in agriculture from the 1940s. Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) are a group of non-systemic (surface acting) fungicides. EBDCs active ingredients approved for use are mancozeb, maneb, zineb and others. The most EBDC usage involves mancozeb.

This report studies the Dithiocarbamate Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Scope of the Report:

At present, China, India, Colombia (UPL) is the world’s major production areas. US and European production capacity has been transferred to China and India. India is the world’s largest producer and export area. Brazil, the United States, Southeast Asia and Europe imported Indian products.

In the future, the global Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) will grow further. At present, manufacturers in China and India are expanding their capacity. EBDCs market will become more intense. The African market will be the new focus of competition. At present, many companies as well as began to enter the market.

The worldwide market for Dithiocarbamate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 870 million US$ in 2024, from 710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Dithiocarbamate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UPL

Indofil

Coromandel International

Limin Chemical

Dow AgroSciences

Bayer CropScience

Hebei Shuangji Chemical

Nantong Baoye Chemical

XI’AN MPC Stock

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mancozeb

Propineb

Zineb

Thiram

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fruits and Vegetables

Agricultural Crops

Horticultural and Ornamental

Others

Highlights of the Global Dithiocarbamate report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Dithiocarbamate market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Dithiocarbamate market.

Chapter 1, to describe Dithiocarbamate Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Dithiocarbamate , with sales, revenue, and price of Dithiocarbamate , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Dithiocarbamate for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Dithiocarbamate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dithiocarbamate sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

