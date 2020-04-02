District Heating Market Research Report, Industry Analysis With Alfa Laval, Fortum, Danfoss AG, NRG Energy, Vattenfall AB, Engie, Statkraft, SHINRYO CORPORATION, LOGSTOR, Vital Energi, Kelag, Göteborg Energi, FVB Energy, Ramboll Group

Global district heating market is driven by the need for industrial robots, global district heating market in estimated value from USD 176,575.20 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 227,178.53 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Market Definition: Global District Heating Market
District heating is the process of distributing heat among different points which is generated in a centralized place by the use of insulated pipes or ducts for the requirement of commercial and residential heating such as water heating and space heating. It is also known as teleheating or heat networks. For cutting carbon emissions, district heating with combined heat and power can be the cheapest method and keeps the lowest carbon footprints among all fossil generation plants.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global District Heating Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in district heating market are Fortum,Vattenfall AB, Engie, Danfoss AG, NRG Energy, Inc., Statkraft, SHINRYO CORPORATION, LOGSTOR A/S, Vital Energi Ltd., Kelag, Göteborg Energi, FVB Energy Inc., Alfa Laval, Ramboll Group A/S, SAVON VOIMA OYJ, Enwave Energy Corporation, Orsted A/S, Helen Oy, Keppel Corporation Limited and STEAG NEW ENERGIES among others.
Market Drivers:
- Growing demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient heating systems
- Increasing industrialization and urbanization
Market Restraints:
- High cost of infrastructure
Segmentation: Global District Heating Market
- By Heat Source
- Coal
- Natural Gas
- Renewable
- Oil & Petroleum Products
- Others
- By Plant Type
- Boiler
- Combined Heat and Power (CHP)
- Others
- By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- North America
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2018, in Berlin for the district heating system, Vattenfall AB installed new smart heat meters.
- In July 2017, Engie inaugurated Ile-de-France’s second biggest district network, the biomass boiler unit of Saint-Danis. This new boiler would help in decresing CO2 emission in Ile-de-France.
Competitive Analysis: Global District Heating Market
Global district heating market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of district heating market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
