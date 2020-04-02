District Heating Market Research Report, Industry Analysis With Alfa Laval, Fortum, Danfoss AG, NRG Energy, Vattenfall AB, Engie, Statkraft, SHINRYO CORPORATION, LOGSTOR, Vital Energi, Kelag, Göteborg Energi, FVB Energy, Ramboll Group

Global district heating market is driven by the need for industrial robots, global district heating market in estimated value from USD 176,575.20 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 227,178.53 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global District Heating Market

District heating is the process of distributing heat among different points which is generated in a centralized place by the use of insulated pipes or ducts for the requirement of commercial and residential heating such as water heating and space heating. It is also known as teleheating or heat networks. For cutting carbon emissions, district heating with combined heat and power can be the cheapest method and keeps the lowest carbon footprints among all fossil generation plants.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global District Heating Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in district heating market are Fortum,Vattenfall AB, Engie, Danfoss AG, NRG Energy, Inc., Statkraft, SHINRYO CORPORATION, LOGSTOR A/S, Vital Energi Ltd., Kelag, Göteborg Energi, FVB Energy Inc., Alfa Laval, Ramboll Group A/S, SAVON VOIMA OYJ, Enwave Energy Corporation, Orsted A/S, Helen Oy, Keppel Corporation Limited and STEAG NEW ENERGIES among others.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient heating systems

Increasing industrialization and urbanization

Market Restraints:

High cost of infrastructure

Segmentation: Global District Heating Market

By Heat Source Coal Natural Gas Renewable Oil & Petroleum Products Others

By Plant Type Boiler Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Others

By Application Residential Commercial Industrial

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, in Berlin for the district heating system, Vattenfall AB installed new smart heat meters.

In July 2017, Engie inaugurated Ile-de-France’s second biggest district network, the biomass boiler unit of Saint-Danis. This new boiler would help in decresing CO2 emission in Ile-de-France.

Competitive Analysis: Global District Heating Market

Global district heating market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of district heating market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

