Distributed Solar PV Market Set for Rapid Growth, Forecast by 2025

The Distributed Solar PV market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Distributed Solar PV.

This report presents the worldwide Distributed Solar PV market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

IKEA Solar

Lightsource Renewable Energy

SolarCity

SunEdison

SunRun

Vivint Solar

Trina Solar

Yingli Green Energy

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

Distributed Solar PV Breakdown Data by Type

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic

Ground PV

Others

Distributed Solar PV Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Use

Home Use

Distributed Solar PV Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Distributed Solar PV Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic

1.4.3 Ground PV

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Use

1.5.3 Home Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Market Size

2.1.1 Global Distributed Solar PV Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Distributed Solar PV Production 2014-2025

2.2 Distributed Solar PV Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Distributed Solar PV Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Distributed Solar PV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Distributed Solar PV Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Distributed Solar PV Market

2.4 Key Trends for Distributed Solar PV Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Distributed Solar PV Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Distributed Solar PV Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Distributed Solar PV Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Distributed Solar PV Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Distributed Solar PV Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Distributed Solar PV Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Distributed Solar PV Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

