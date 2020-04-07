Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Study by Segmentation: Product Type, Region, Key Players| Wuxi Suntech Power, First Solar, Juwi, SolarCity, Jinko Solar, Yingli Solar, Trina Solar, Sharp Solar, Canadian Solar

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Distributed Solar Power Generation market for 2018-2023.

Distributed generation (DG) refers to the electricity that is produced at or near the point where it is used.

The major factors driving the market are rapidly increasing adaptation of solar energy and government incentives by various countries to promote renewable energy. However, the lack of distribution infrastructure is expected to hinder the market’s growth.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Distributed Solar Power Generation will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Distributed Solar Power Generation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Rooftops

Ground-mounted

Segmentation by application:

Cities

Towns

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Wuxi Suntech Power

First Solar

Juwi

SolarCity

Jinko Solar

Yingli Solar

Trina Solar

Sharp Solar

Canadian Solar

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Distributed Solar Power Generation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Distributed Solar Power Generation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Distributed Solar Power Generation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Distributed Solar Power Generation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Distributed Solar Power Generation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.