Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report by 2023

The global distributed fiber optic sensor market is projected to reach $1,970.1 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2017 – 2023. The global distributed fiber optic sensor market is likely to reach $1,970.1 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

Distributed fiber optic sensors enable monitoring solutions with exceptional benefits for the safety of society and critical assets, especially when monitoring in inhospitable environments or remote locations. These sensors substitute integration of thousands of sensors with single optical fiber system.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/distributed-fiber-optic-sensor-market/report-sample

As per the findings of research, oil and gas has been the largest user of distributed fiber optic sensors. In oil and gas applications, these sensors are being used for specific monitoring of well-temperature and for obtaining an authentic picture of physical parameters of wellbore.

Based on application, distributed fiber optic sensor market can be classified into temperature sensing, acoustic sensing, strain sensing, pressure sensing and others. Temperature sensing application segment is likely to spearhead the application category with maximum revenue contribution.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for distributed fiber optic sensors. The oil and gas industry contributed largest revenue to the distributed fiber optic sensor market in the region. The U.S. is considered as the largest petroleum consumer across the globe and it is also producing oil faster than other countries in the world.

Read summary of report here :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/distributed-fiber-optic-sensor-market/

The key players in the distributed fiber optic sensor market include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Weatherford International plc, QinetiQ Group plc, Luna Innovations Incorporated, OFS Fitel LLC, Bandweaver, OmniSens S.A., Brugg Kabel AG, AP Sensing GmbH, AFL, and Ziebel AS.

GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED FIBER OPTIC SENSOR MARKET

By Scattering Process

Rayleigh Scattering Effect

Raman Scattering Effect

Interferometric Distributed Optical-Fiber Sensor

Distributed Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor

Brillouin Scattering Effect

By Operating Principle

Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)

Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)

Optical Low Coherence Reflectometry (OLCR)

By Fiber Type

Multi-mode Fiber

Single Mode Fiber

By Vertical

Oil & Gas

Energy and Utility

Military

Civil Engineering

Others

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.